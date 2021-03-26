Borrowing from Smokey’s editorial headline, here are some thoughts on current topics.
Regarding Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to allow Rep. Tenney’s son to witness her being sworn in, it seems that COVID-19 rules, established by the House Speaker and House physician, prohibited her son from observing “her being sworn in from the gallery.” “GOP rep claims Pelosi stopped Marine son from....”, YouTube, please read and listen to the entire segment).
The border is a complete mess, but I believe Trump also would not let the press cover these same facilities. It is also important to remember that Trump created this horrendous mess by stripping children from their parents and placing them in these facilities!
“Sidney Powell admits her dangerous lies about Dominion (voting machines) were lies.” (Daily Kos, 2/23/2021, please read the entire article). Since her lies were repeated by many Trump republicans, does she share in the responsibility for the January 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump insurrectionists?
I do agree with his closing statement, “ In America, small groups don’t get to decide what the rest of us can like.” I would like to ask him if his closing statement also applies to when it comes to Republicans telling Americans they can’t marry the person they love or denying women the right to make their own decisions about their bodies?
Sincerely,
Bill Skeat,
Athens
