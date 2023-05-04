West Virginia’s newest therapy dog, an adorable labradoodle named “Oakley,” is now calling Oakvale Elementary School home.
Oakley, a mix between a Labrador retriever and a poodle, arrived at the Mercer County elementary school late last month. He is a therapy dog who will assist students with trauma and socio-emotional issues.
The dog was delivered to the school by First Lady Cathy Justice. He is the 12th therapy dog to be assigned to a West Virginia school through the Friends With Paws program.
Friends With Paws is a partnership between the governor’s office, the West Virginia Communities In School (CIS) nonprofit and the state Department of Education.
The therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help students feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers, according to the governor’s office.
The dog will be available to work with the school’s 180 students as needed.
“We feel so incredibly blessed at Oakvale to have Oakley with us,” Principal LaCosta Hodges said. “He is going to have such a positive impact on our students’ attendance and social emotional health. Our students have so much love to give, and Oakley will fit in perfectly with our family.”
The school’s faculty has been training with Oakley to learn commands and how to work with him, according to Hodges. She says the dog will greet students at the door each morning.
Area residents may recall that the state’s first therapy dog was delivered to Welch Elementary School in McDowell County last year by Gov. Jim Justice.
Oakley is the first therapy dog for Mercer County Schools.
He has found a good home with Mercer County, and the students and staff of Oakvale Elementary School. We congratulate the school on taking ownership of this delightful therapy dog. This is a win for students, staff and the community.
