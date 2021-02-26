With local virus numbers still declining and the month of March within sight, school officials in Mercer County are now making plans for spring and summer programs which will help students get back into a regular routine while catching up on school work that may have been lost due to the pandemic.
The pandemic has been particularly disruptive to local school systems, which had to deal with challenges ranging from virtual learning to staff quarantines.
In a statement released earlier this month, the Mercer County Board of Education said those many challenges ranged from a shortened school day, mask mandates within the classroom, social distancing rules and blended model learning schedules in which students came to school every other day. In certain circumstances, some classrooms and schools had to move to all remote learning.
Teachers also had to be trained to use Schoology, a new online learning platform. Those same teachers then had to teach their students how to use this platform to ensure that their educations could continue on remote days when they were not in class.
Now, for the first time since the onset of the pandemic last year, the school system will be returning to five days of full in-person instruction beginning on Monday, March 1, for all students.
Hoping to catch up on lost educational time, school officials are looking toward the spring and summer months to expand learning options with the hope that the pandemic will continue to wane.
“Plans are currently underway for summer programs for all grade levels to give students a chance to get back to socializing, reviewing skills to close the achievement gap created by the pandemic, and provide experiences such as field trips, physical activity and fun,” the board of education said in the earlier statement. “Safety protocols will still be in place during these learning camps such as small cohort groups, hand washing, and lots of outside time. Middle and high school students will have the opportunity for credit recovery classes during the summer as well.”
The school system said opportunities also will be provided this spring for struggling students, such as after-school programs to cover skill deficits and assistance in all subjects. The board said teachers will identify students who would benefit from extra instruction, and then their parents will be contacted.
All of us are hopeful that local virus numbers will continue to decrease, particularly during the warmer spring and summer months.
If so, school officials will be able to play catch up on learning opportunities that were lost during the difficult winter months, when the virus was raging here in Mercer County.
Make-up classes aren’t uncommon during the warm summer months, but this year those extra summer courses will likely take on an added level of importance. We suspect that many students will benefit from these spring and summer offerings that are planned.
