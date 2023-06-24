News this week of some 1,500 job applicants for a manufacturing plant in Bluefield is great news for the region and the people who live here.
The Omnis Building Technologies manufacturing plant is a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility located at Exit 1.
The plant will manufacture Composite Insulated Building units that will be used to create residential homes. The plan is to build 3,000 housing units a year in Bluefield.
Components constructed at Omnis will be shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes, according to the company. Once delivered, they are turn-key homes.
There was certainly much excitement in Bluefield when plans for the plant were announced. But now that the hiring process has started, anticipation for the benefits of the new jobs has brought renewed enthusiasm.
Currently, applications are being considered for multiple categories, including managers, supervisors, daily shift workers and engineers.
“The response we have gotten is just overwhelming,” Jonathan Hodson, president of Omnis Building Technologies Bluefield, LLC, told the Daily Telegraph.
“The plant is proceeding extremely well,” he added. “I would say we are about 90 percent done with the structure and the site work. We are so close to being completed that at this point we are sort of pivoting and moving closer to our hiring efforts right now.”
Hodson said the company is still planning for a soft opening in the fourth quarter of this year, probably in the fall.
While work is continuing on the plant’s parking lot, along with interior work inside of the facility, the goal is to have an initial shift working later this year, and then multiple shifts moving forward.
Jim Spencer, director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority and economic development director for the city of Bluefield, called the announcement of the applicants and the planned opening of the plant “a good news story for our area.”
“It is a mega project,” he said. “It’s massive. It is a 135,000 square-foot-facility.”
Hodson and city officials believe some of the new homes assembled at the plant will end up in Bluefield, with Hodson calling it a “big goal” and a way to showcase the new turn-key homes to the community.
“We are very excited,” Hodson said. “It is very close to finish. I would consider us on the one-yard line. We are getting a lot of activity and a lot of activity on our internet (site). I couldn’t be more excited for the changes that are coming for Bluefield and the changes we are bringing for the housing community.”
Although Omnis Building Technologies is the first official economic development project for the Interstate 77 Exit 1 corridor in Bluefield, there is hope and optimism that it won’t be the last.
The city had been working for years to try to develop the I-77 corridor, and Spencer recalls past comments made on social media about setting up a gas station or convenience store at Exit 1.
“But I said why are we setting the bar so low?” Spencer said. “Why don’t we shoot for manufacturing that will pay $30 an hour?”
It was this vision and determination that led to Omnis Building Technologies building the plant in Bluefield.
While the Omnis plant is fantastic news for the city and entire region, more economic prosperity may be on the horizon.
Spencer said the development of Exit 1 of I-77 will continue.
“We are not done in seeing development along John Nash on Exit 1 at 77,” Spencer said. “There are other projects we are actively pursuing to bring more development to John Nash.”
We applaud city leaders and officials for making the Omnis dream a reality. And we have confidence that more projects will follow.
Let’s keep the momentum and the good news rolling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.