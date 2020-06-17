A local store I was in recently told me that cash was no longer being accepted. Just a credit or debit card.
I will admit, I was a little taken back by that statement. Let me start by saying I’m not opposed to using my debit card.
In fact, I use it about 80 percent of the time when visiting area stores or the local gas pump. But sometimes I do need to break a $20 bill so that I have extra change in my pocket for the vending machine here in the Daily Telegraph’s lunch room.
However, to be told that actual cash is not being accepted at this national chain store was a bit of a stretch.
Have we really gotten to this point in society?
I was told the reason cash isn’t being accepted is to “slow the spread.”
I’m all for slowing the spread of the virus, and all of the misery it has caused us in 2020.
However, I have yet to hear an actual story of someone contracting the COVID-19 virus through the handling of cash. That’s not to say it hasn’t happened. But we just aren’t hearing a lot of stories about such cases.
As we continue our march back to a sense of normalcy, I would argue that shopping and paying for items with cash should be a part of that equation. At least when we need to break a $20 bill. Remember, that stubborn ATM machine located within the same shopping center complex is still dispensing only $20 bills. And the vending machine here in the newsroom won’t accept a $20 bill. In fact, the smallest bill it will take is a $5 bill. Also, it should be noted that our old-fashioned vending machine doesn’t accept debit cards. Nope. It only takes cash.
•••
I read an Associated Press story a week or two ago about how the COVID-19 pandemic may be pushing the world toward becoming a cashless society.
It was an interesting article, but I didn’t really agree with many of its conclusions.
Historically, having cash in one’s wallet is a good thing.
So why all of the hate for cash right now? Why the sudden push for a cashless society and a global monetary system?
•••
A couple of my coworkers here in the office will often comment on how easy it is to go on a spending spree when only using one’s debit card. After all, you aren’t actually counting the amount of cash in your wallet or purse. Instead, you are simply swiping that debit card into the debit card reader.
So why not spend a little extra? There is no harm done, at least not until it comes time to balance your checkbook. That’s when you realize that you spent way too much money during that last shopping trip.
But when you have to count the actual amount of cash that is in your wallet, then you are less likely to go over your spending budget.
Once again, I will state that I use my debit card about 80 percent of the time, including on grocery purchases, big box shopping adventures, small box shopping adventures and even at the gas pump. Doing so makes me nervous, but the local bank assures me that the fancy microchip embedded into the debit card is safely protected from potential fraud.
Still, on occasion, I do like to pull out the wallet, and go old-school with some actual cash in my hand. Heck, I did that this morning at the local post office. I busted a $10 bill in order to purchase about $5 worth of stamps. Yep. Remember those? Stamps also are a dinosaur in our new technology driven age, but sometimes these ancient relics are still needed. Like when you have to mail that letter. Yep. The U.S. Postal Service still requires a stamp. At least some things in life haven’t changed.
I probably should have just walked away in protest from that store that refused to accept cash. But I played along, at least for now. As the employee so eloquently stated, I guess I did my small part in “slowing the spread.”
Next time I’ll say cash only or no deal.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
