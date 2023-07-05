Medical emergencies and ill-fated actions often lead to death.
But they don’t have to.
For years West Virginia has placed high in the rankings of heart attacks and overdose victims. Often, such tragedies do result in the loss of lives.
Fortunately, measures have recently been put in place at our county facilities that allow a quick response to such emergencies.
Cabinets containing Narcan and Automated External Defibrillator units, also known as AEDs, starting appearing last week in Mercer County’s public buildings, including the Memorial Building outside the office of Keith Gunnoe, director of the Mercer County Emergency Services Office and Floodplain Management.
“The county commission bought 10 AEDs,” Gunnoe said. “And Bluefield Rescue and Princeton Rescue Squad bought one each and donated it to the county, so we have a total of 12 AEDs. These AEDs can be utilized in the event we have someone collapse in any county facility or building because they’re going to be in all the county buildings and they can be used if somebody had a sudden cardiac arrest event or whatever.”
Three of the AED units are going in the Mercer County Courthouse; one will be placed on each level. Two more will go in the Mercer County Courthouse Annex; again, one on each level. The Memorial Building will have two AED units and two more are going to the Mercer County Day Report Center.
The Mercer County Animal Shelter and the dining hall at the 4-H Camp at Glenwood Recreation Park will each have an AED unit. The Gardner Center will have a unit, too.
AEDs are designed for simple use by individuals who are not medical professionals.
“It walks you through the steps once you turn the machine on,” Gunnoe stated. “Tells you exactly what to do.”
The automated units are also designed so they will not administer electric shocks to patients who do not need one. An AED does not work on every patient with a cardiac problem.
Also included in the cabinets are Naloxone kits that are used to treat people suffering opioid overdoses.
The AEDs are mounted in well-marked cabinets that also contain a pack of Narcan, Gunnoe said. “All of this is useable. AEDs are pretty commonplace. They’re being installed in public buildings where there are gatherings of people. They’re automated, so they basically tell the rescuer exactly what to do. You don’t have to necessarily be an EMT or paramedic to use this.”
AEDs are designed for use by the general public.
Magistrate Mike Crowder, a former first sergeant and district commander with the West Virginia State Police, spoke earlier this year to the Mercer County Commission about getting AEDs installed in county buildings after there was a medical emergency at the Courthouse Annex.
Crowder told the commissioners of an incident during which he heard a public defender calling for help when a man suddenly bent over and started turning blue. Perry Richmond with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department hurried to render aid.
We agree with county officials on the need for AEDs and Narcan availability at public buildings.
With hope, there will not be a need of their use. But if tragedy does strike, assistance will be available immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.