Building a new four-lane corridor can be a long and difficult process. In the case of the Coalfields Expressway, it has been a nearly two-decade long struggle.
However, some progress has been made in recent years, particularly on the West Virginia side of the two-state road building project.
Just last year, construction began on a $150 million section of the four-lane corridor that will extend more than five miles through McDowell County.
Then, just before Christmas, a $25 million federal funding allocation was announced for a section of the Coalfields Expressway in Wyoming County through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Then, just last week, a $7 million federal grant was announced for the Virginia-side of the expressway.
The funding will be used in the design and construction stages of a project to widen a 2.21-mile section of U.S. 121/U.S. 460 in Buchanan County — also known as the Coalfields Expressway — to a four-lane highway, according to Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher.
“Actually there’s no paved road there yet,” Belcher said of the 2.21-mile stretch. “Corridor Q, which runs from the Kentucky state line near the Breaks Interstate Park into Grundy and Buchanan County, that’s been under construction for several years by VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation). It’s due to be open in 2027 but it’s not open right now.”
VDOT had funding for a planned two-lane highway on that section with some climbing lanes for tractor-trailers, according to Belcher.
The $7 million federal grant will allow VDOT to expand that 2.21 miles from two lanes to four lanes where the Southern Gap Industrial Park in Buchanan County is located.
While the planned highway’s overall section is about 11 miles, the federal funding will turn about a fourth of it into a four-lane highway, according to Belcher.
It will connect with the highway that’s already been constructed in neighboring Kentucky.
That’s a good start for Virginia, where work on the Coalfields Expressway has been falling behind.
But it will take additional state and federal funding support to help complete this long-delayed four-lane corridor in both Virginia and West Virginia.
