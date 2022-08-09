In a hopeful sign for the city of Princeton, a draft federal appropriations bill currently making its way through Congress includes $2.2 million in funding for a new multi-use community center in Princeton.
The draft appropriations bill also currently includes funding for paving projects and facade improvements in Princeton, according to City Manager Mike Webb.
While nothing is guaranteed, as the appropriations bill must still pass Congress with the local funding allocation intact, city officials are cautiously optimistic. Assuming the measure clears Congress as currently written, the city also would have to seek approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Webb.
Based on the city’s current plans, the community center will include two multipurpose rooms, one classroom, three basketball courts, a soccer court, a martial arts room as well as space for various community uses. Webb says the purpose of the community center is to be able to replace the current Parks and Recreation Center on Morrison Drive.
The new facilities planned at the city complex off Stafford Drive will have uses beyond recreation. Besides sporting events, Webb said it could be a venue for social gatherings such as birthdays and community events. It will also serve as an emergency preparation and response site.
The $2.2 million federal funding appropriation will serve as a 55 percent match toward the total costs associated with constructing the multi-use facility, as well as paving and facade improvements, according to the city.
Webb says the remaining 45 percent cost of the project will be paid for through a combination of municipal financing and available funds.
“It can be a combination of general funds, bond issuance or ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds that are available,” Webb said of the local funding match.
The request for the $2.2 million federal appropriation was made by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., after a recent tour of the existing municipal facilities.
“We hope to have this phase completed within the next couple of years with the entire project finished thereafter,” Webb said. “Though this money is not guaranteed, we are hopeful it will remain in the final version of the FY ‘23 federal appropriation bill.”
We too are hopeful that the local funding will remain intact in the final version of the federal appropriations bill. This is an important project for the city of Princeton, and it is more than worthy of federal funding support.
