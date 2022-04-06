With warmer temperatures outside, area animal shelters are preparing for puppy and kitten season. The kennels and cages at local shelters normally stay full during the warm months.
However, having pets spayed or neutered helps to reduce the number of stray dogs and cats that end up at local shelters each spring and summer. For those who may need help with the cost of these procedures, a series of low-cost spay-neuter clinics will be scheduled over the next three months.
Michelle Cole, a local animal advocate who serves on the board of Second Chance for Cats in Mercer County, said a pet organization in Roanoke, Va., Angels of Assisi, will be performing the spaying and neutering. The pets will be picked up in Mercer County on designated days and taken to the facility.
The Angels of Assisi transport van will pick up animals at Cole Chevrolet, located at the foot of East River Mountain near the state line in Bluefield at 7:30 a.m. each designated day, Cole said. The transport will return at 7:30 p.m. that day unless informed otherwise the day the pets are transported.
Pet owners must reserve spaces for their animals. Reservations can be made by emailing info@michelle4animals.com or calling 304-220-5500. The next transport date will be held this Thursday, April 7, followed by additional transport dates on April 28, May 5, May 18, June 2 and June 30.
The costs for the procedures are as follows:
• Dogs — $80 (includes surgery, rabies vaccines and pain medications).
• Cats — $65 (includes surgery, rabies vaccines and pain medications).
• Feral cats — $42 (includes surgery, rabies vaccines and pain medications and ear tip marking).
• Microchips $20.
It is our hope that many area residents will take advantage of this service.
All responsible pet owners are encouraged to have their pets spayed and neutered, as this is the key to cutting down on the number of strays in the region and the animal shelter’s population. Besides a reduced population, other benefits include healthier, less aggressive animals and less roaming and looking for mates.
At the end of the day, we must realize that animal problems in the region will not subside until we cultivate a culture of responsible pet ownership. Unspayed female dogs should not be giving births to litters twice a year.
New pet owners also need to be fully aware of the responsibilities they accept when they bring a pet into their homes. That responsibility involves getting pets spayed or neutered or accepting the financial and personal challenges of raising litters of pups or kittens and finding them homes.
