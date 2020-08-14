It is always disheartening to hear of stories about families living in the deep south coalfield counties who lack access to clean drinking water. No one in the year 2020 should have to go without public drinking water.
That’s why we applaud last week’s announcement by the Trump administration of a $2 million federal funding award to the Bluewell Public Service District. The funding, a combination of grant and loan dollars, will allow the PSD to extend public drinking water to another 338 families in need in Mercer County.
In all, the United States Department of Agriculture is investing more than $14 million to develop water and wastewater infrastructure in six rural West Virginia communities. The Mercer County project will allow the Bluewell PSD to extend public drinking water to individuals living in the Browning-Lambert Mountain and Montcalm communities.
This project will consist of installing 51,200 linear feet of water main, 28 fire hydrants, two pressure reducing stations, 125 meters, three water pressure pumping systems, and other related work.
According to County Commissioner Bill Archer, many families living in the Browning-Lambert Mountain and Montcalm communities are currently dependent upon well water, and some of those wells have gone dry. He said the Region I Planning & Development Council is working on the Bluewell area project.
“I’ve heard from many people up in there who have suffered because their wells have gone dry in recent years and they have very nice homes,” Archer said. “Throughout the years I have visited some of those people and it would be great to get public water to those folks.”
We, too, are pleased to hear that clean drinking water will soon be flowing to another 338 people in need. But there is still more work to be done when it comes to reaching additional families who still lack access to modern water and sewer infrastructure across the coalfield counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
No family should be deprived of this basic necessity of clean and safe drinking water.
