The McDowell County Public Service District has made tremendous strides in recent years in terms of getting public drinking water to families in need.
From Coalwood and Anawalt to Northfork and Keystone, clean drinking water is flowing today to more families across McDowell County, as archaic water lines have been replaced with modern infrastructure.
But there is still more work to be done. In addition to reaching those remaining communities still in need of county water, the PSD also is putting a priority focus on finding funding for modern sewer treatment facilities. Unfortunately, there are still several communities in McDowell County that lack modern sewage treatment facilities.
How is this still possible in the year 2022?
Thankfully, efforts are underway to identify those families still in need, and resources to help them.
In fact, a 10-year strategy to help bring water and wastewater systems to McDowell County residents and businesses is currently in the works. It is being funded through a $160,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The goal is to develop a 10-year strategic plan and provide technical assistance to expand and regionalize water and wastewater systems throughout the county, serving 3,163 households and 328 businesses. The funding award was announced last month by U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
“I recently joined the communities of Keystone and Northfork to mark the completion of the Elkhorn Phase II water project, made possible by the hard work of the McDowell County Public Service District,” Capito said. “This funding will help continue the district’s efforts to secure essential services for thousands of West Virginians.”
“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region,” Manchin added. “I’m pleased to announce this funding for McDowell County to upgrade and improve regional water infrastructure to help ensure every West Virginian has access to clean, safe water.”
Many McDowell County communities have been plagued by water and sewer issues.
Twice in the last few years, the city of Gary has had to have water brought in for residents because of supply issues. During the 2020 water crisis in Gary, Gov. Jim Justice mobilized state agencies to help.
Keystone and Northfork also have faced serious water issues in the past.
Many are still in need of modern water and wastewater treatment systems in McDowell County.
The 10-year-strategic plan is a step in the right direction. The sooner more families in need can be served with modern water and sewer treatment facilities, the better for all.
