After three years of trying, the McDowell County Board of Education has finally secured state funding for a new consolidated elementary school.
The school system was informed last week that it will receive $15 million in West Virginia State School Building Authority funding for the project, which will replace elementary schools in Kimball, Fall River and Welch.
Plans call for building the new consolidated school on a 350-acre site near Mount View High School in Welch. The funding award will be allocated over a two-year period with the school system receiving $7.5 million for fiscal-year 2022 and an additional $7.5 million during the fiscal year 2023 funding cycle.
The school system had been working on securing funding for the project for the past three years, according to McDowell County Board of Education President David Williams.
The new school’s total cost is $18,665,600. McDowell County Schools will provide $3,665,000 in local funds to round out the total project cost.
All three of the existing schools planned for closure are decades old. Both Welch Elementary and Kimball Elementary are 67 years old and Fall River Elementary is about 43 years old.
The existing Welch Elementary and Kimball Elementary also are located on a floodplain.
Williams says construction on the new school should start in the spring.
Good. The sooner the old schools can be replaced with a new state-of-the-art facility the better for students, parents and teachers.
The SBA funding award is a big win for McDowell County. Modern school facilities and environments that are conducive to learning are vital if children are to flourish in their studies.
That’s why the new elementary school is of particular importance to those students who will occupy the structure once it is opened.
McDowell County has made significant strides in recent years in terms of closing antiquated schools and building modern facilities. The new combined elementary school for the Kimball, Welch and Fall River communities is another big step in the right direction for the school system.
