County water is finally flowing to the towns of Northfork and Keystone, along with the neighboring McDowell County communities of Upland, Kyle and Powhatan.
Phase two of the Elkhorn Creek Water Project is now finished, a critical infrastructure upgrade that will correct the chronic water outages and boil water advisories that have negatively effected the Keystone and Northfork communities in recent years.
The new county water system replaces antiquated lines that were originally constructed in the 1930s. The old town water lines were prone to frequent leaks and prolonged outages, according to McDowell County Public Service District Director Mavis Brewster.
A project celebration is planned for later this month to mark the completion of the project, which is serving 112 customers in the Upland, Kyle and Powhatan communities; 163 customers in the town of Northfork and the community of Algoma; and 101 customers in the city of Keystone.
Two additional phases of the project are planned, and officials are hoping to start work on phase three soon. Phase three will extend county water to the Crumpler, Ashland, Worth, Rolfe and Gilliam communities, as well as the ATV resorts and related facilities currently serving the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in McDowell County.
“It looks like with phase three we are definitely close to securing funding for that and we are working on preliminary designs,” Brewster said last month. “Phase four will be Eckman, Landgraff and Kimball. Phase four will bring us all the way down to Kimball and the Big Four area. As soon as we secure funding for phase three and get it up and running we will start looking at phase four.”
Having a reliable and safe source of public drinking water along the U.S. Route 52 corridor should help with ongoing business recruitment and economic development efforts, particularly with those businesses that are geared toward serving the ATV trails.
“You are seeing a lot of traffic coming into the county to accommodate the four-wheeling,” Brewster said of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. “So I think with having public water that can only increase activity in the county.”
The project is a win for everyone involved.
Residents in the Northfork, Keystone, Upland, Kyle and Powhatan communities will finally have access to a safe and reliable source of public drinking water. Likewise, area businesses will benefit from the infrastructure upgrade, which also will help with ongoing efforts to attract new businesses to the region.
We congratulate the McDowell County PSD on the completion of phase two of this vital project, and the residents of the Northfork, Keystone, Upland, Kyle and Powhatan communities, who will no longer have to worry about boil water advisories and prolonged water outages.
