The Federal Emergency Management Agency must reconsider its ill-advised decision to deny individual assistance to residents of the hard-hit Hurley community, who are still struggling to rebuild and recover from the horrific August 30 flood.
FEMA announced in late October that it was denying the state’s request for help in repairing and rebuilding homes that were destroyed or damaged by heavy flooding in Buchanan County.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam asked the Biden administration earlier this year to approve a federal disaster declaration request for Buchanan County, including provisions for public assistance and individual assistance.
FEMA initially authorized public assistance for the repair of roads and public infrastructure in the affected area, but then inexplicably denied individual assistance for those families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the ravaging flood.
In a letter dated Oct. 29 to Northam, FEMA said the disaster in Hurley lacked “severity and magnitude.” However, to suggest that the horrific flood that ripped through Hurley on August 30 wasn’t “severe” is a ridiculous statement. About 200 homes were destroyed or damaged by the flood, which ravaged much of the Guesses Fork area in Hurley. One person also died in the flood.
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors immediately voted to appeal the FEMA decision, according to County Administrator Craig Horn.
“But, we think we’re going to be in the middle of winter before we get an answer,” Horn said of the appeal. “FEMA has said it would entertain a request for an appeal within 30 days of its ruling, but has offered no timeline for responding to that request.”
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., has urged FEMA to reconsider its decision. So far Northam has been quiet on the issue. Maybe Gov.-Elect Glenn Youngkin can help when he assumes office on Jan. 15.
