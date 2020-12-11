When it comes to modern infrastructure, many communities and towns in McDowell County are still lagging far behind the rest of the nation. Just earlier this year, families living in the city of Gary were forced to deal with a prolonged water outage in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The town’s water pump broke down on July 21, leaving about 560 customers without water — at a time when hand washing and good personal hygiene was considered paramount. Members of the Gary Volunteer Fire Department helped by delivering water to affected citizens, and the West Virginia National Guard assisted by delivering water tanks to the community.
Water wasn’t restored to the city, which is located near Welch, until a good eight days later.
In hopes of avoiding another prolonged water outage, it was announced last month that the city of Gary would receive $150,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission funding for emergency repairs to the community’s water system. The funding award was announced by U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Once the plant upgrade is completed, outages like the one experienced by the city earlier this year will be less likely.
Both Manchin and Capito correctly argue that maintaining the water infrastructure of rural communities like Gary is of great importance.
“Infrastructure investments are vital to growing West Virginia’s economy, creating good-paying jobs and ensuring our fellow West Virginians have access to basic human needs such as clean drinking water,” Manchin said.
“As chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee, I have prioritized supporting programs that improve our water and wastewater infrastructure,” Capito added.
Finding ways to bring modern infrastructure — water, sewer and broadband — to those communities still in need should be a priority for all lawmakers.
It is imperative for all elected officials on the local, state and federal level to continue the fight for clean drinking water for all families who are still lacking in our region.
No one should be deprived of the basic necessity of clean and safe drinking water, and certainly not during a raging pandemic.
