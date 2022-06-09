After being denied assistance not once, but twice, by the federal government, victims of the 2021 flooding disaster in Hurley will soon be eligible for recovery support from the state of Virginia.
The state budget adopted by the Virginia General Assembly earlier this month includes $11.4 million in grant assistance for the flood victims of Buchanan County, according to Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell.
The measure was approved by the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and the Democrat-controlled state Senate. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who got a first-hand look at the flood damage in Hurley last year, is expected to sign the bipartisan measure into law.
“We have a moral obligation to make every effort to help everyone, especially those less fortunate,” Morefield said. “It is my hope the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will announce the details of how to apply for the grant assistance in the coming days after the governor signs the budget into law.”
Morefield was joined by Senator Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, in introducing the measure in the General Assembly.
About 200 homes were destroyed or damaged on Aug. 30, 2021 when a powerful flood went through the Guesses Fork area in Hurley. One person died due to the flooding.
After a request for individual assistance was denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the ruling was appealed but later denied again on appeal.
The Hurley Long Term Recovery Group, which is made up primarily of Hurley residents and Buchanan County government officials, has been working since that time with homeowners to assess damage and make funds for repair and rebuilding available. So far, about $500,000 has been raised by local entities to help flood victims repair and rebuild.
Once the $11.4 million in new state grant assistance is made available, the victims of the 2021 flood will be another step closer toward recovery.
