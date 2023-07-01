Infrastructure is a topic that certainly has been in the news a lot lately. From the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in 2021 to the most recent federal funding awards for broadband deployment in West Virginia and Virginia, noteworthy efforts are being made to build bridges, broadband and water lines. But don’t forget about sewer too.
In the deep south counties of West Virginia, there is still a tremendous need for state and federal funding assistance to correct real infrastructures woes, particularly in communities that are still lacking modern wastewater treatment facilities.
One such community in West Virginia is well known across the nation. That’s because Coalwood, W.Va., has been the focus of several of Homer Hickam’s popular memoirs, and was the setting for the 1999 motion picture “October Sky.” Even the recently announced movie sequel, “December Sky,” will be about Coalwood, too.
But it’s also a community without a modern sewage-treatment facility.
Thankfully that will soon no longer be the case.
Local, state and federal officials gathered last week along Rocket Boy Drive in Coalwood to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the first phase of the new Coalwood Wastewater project. Phase one of the project will provide public sewer service to 72 homes in Coalwood. There are more homes to reach through a planned second phase of the project, but this is a great start for a community that has never had a wastewater treatment system before.
Through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program, the McDowell County Public Service District received a $1.2 million principal forgiveness loan to support the Coalwood sewer project. This funding was leveraged with another $1.5 million in Community Development Block Grants and a $1.3 million WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council grant, for a total project cost of $3.8 million.
“The PSD is very excited to have completed our first wastewater project, Coalwood Wastewater Phase 1,” McDowell County PSD General Manager Mavis Brewster said. “For many years, residents in Coalwood have endured issues with sewage backing up in yards and basements due to a failing collection system that was installed by coal companies in the 1930s.”
Now residents of historic Coalwood can finally enjoy their homes and properties without worrying about the health issues associated with sewage in yards or contamination to their creeks and streams.
Brewster says there is still much to work to be done, but the phase one Coalwood project is a huge first step.
Indeed it is. Kudos to all who helped make it happen.
If this were a story in one of Hickam’s memoirs, the final chapter would certainly reflect a happy end for Coalwood.
