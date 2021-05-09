With the Biden administration continuing an aggressive green energy push, coal-producing states like West Virginia have once again found themselves in the crosshairs of a presidential administration.
While more legal challenges likely loom from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and other red states, efforts to diversify fossil-fuel based economies also are accelerating, as they should. That’s why a continuation of federal measures designed to help those communities impacted by the downturn in the coal industry is important.
One such measure, the Revitalizing the Economy of Coal Communities by Leveraging Local Activities and Investing More (RECLAIM) Act of 2021, would provide a boost for coal reclamation projects that provide economic development and growth in communities impacted by a loss of coal-mining jobs.
The RECLAIM Act of 2021 was recently introduced by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, U.S. Senator Bob Casey D-Pa., U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va.
The same lawmakers also are backing the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fee Extension Act of 2021, a measure that would provide a clean 15-year extension of the fee levied on coal companies that fund the AML Reclamation Program.
“For generations, West Virginia coal miners have made tremendous sacrifices and done the heavy lifting that powered our nation to greatness,” Manchin said. “Both the RECLAIM Act and the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fee Extension Act are much needed investments in coal communities. The RECLAIM Act will support struggling coal communities as they diversify their economies. The AML Reclamation Fee Extension Act ensures communities are able to reclaim damaged land and water which is essential to creating safer and more inhabitable coal communities.”
“As we move toward an economy powered by clean energy, we must remember the coal mining communities that have worked hard to power our nation for decades, often at great risk to themselves,” Kaine added. “These two critical bills would streamline the release of $1 billion from the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund, help diversify the economies of coal communities, and provide cleaner air, land, and water in and around reclaimed mine land.”
“Our Appalachian communities have a long legacy of coal mining,” Warner said. “As we continue our economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve got to reiterate our commitment to not leaving these communities behind.”
These federal measures merit support, and are now likely to achieve passage in the Democratic-controlled Senate and House.
Regardless of how one feels about the current clean energy push in Washington, the ongoing economic diversification of the coalfield counties must continue. This includes a continued pursuit of new jobs in the technology, tourism and manufacturing fields, among other areas.
The good news is that significant economic diversification strides have already been made, from the arrival of technology giant Intuit in Bluefield and the recent announcement of a 700-acre solar farm in Buchanan County to the proposed hydroelectric pump station project in Tazewell County and the large-scale fish farm project that is now under development near Richlands.
Transformative change is underway in the deep south counties.
The RECLAIM Act will help to leverage additional federal dollars to coal producing communities to help with this ongoing economic transformation. The legislation merits the support of the full Congress.
