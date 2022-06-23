If gas prices continue to climb, the exorbitant cost of fuel will eventually have an impact upon ATV tourists who are traveling to the region each week. That’s why it is important to see new developments like the recently opened All-In-1-Storage facility off U.S. Route 52 near Bluefield, which provides a secure and climate-controlled facility for the out-of-town visitors to store their machines.
With the cost of regular unleaded close to $5 a gallon, hauling trailers loaded with ATVs is getting more expensive. The new facility offers 14 acres of space to store ATVs, RVs, boats, trailers and side-by-sides, according to Gordon Lusk, who owns the facility with his brother Danny Lusk. The storage site is fenced in with security and staff.
The renovated structure is located at the site of the former Fairmont Supply building. It houses more than 400 interior storage units that are climate and semi-climate controlled, and includes separate garage bays just for side-by-sides, trailers and RVs.
Such support facilities for ATV tourists are needed, according to Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreational Authority. Jeff Lusk, who is not related to Gordon Lusk, says other tourist venues such as Lake Norman in North Carolina offer large storage facilities for boaters. So this helps meet an important need for the trail system, and comes at a good time with gas prices soaring.
Pickup trucks hauling trailers loaded with ATVs and UTVs have become a common sight along U.S. Route 52 and other parts of Mercer County in recent years. But the nationwide increase in prices at gas pumps is making long hauls while towing trailers more expensive, so having a place to store vehicles and equipment between outings on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail will allow the ATV tourists to save money.
The facility also will provide more storage options for local residents. Best yet is the fact that another building that was once empty is now being put to good use to meet the region’s growing tourism needs.
