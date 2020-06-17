Although a multitude of summer gatherings across our region have been either delayed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, fairs and festivals will be allowed to resume on July 1 in West Virginia with certain restrictions in place. The situation is a little different however in neighboring Virginia where state officials have been slower to lift virus restrictions.
This continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, and what events can and can’t be held, has led to additional cancellations. The latest casualties in Virginia are two popular events held each year at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell, the annual Fourth of July celebration and the annual Old Time and Bluegrass Fiddler’s Convention.
Both events were canceled due to ongoing concerns regarding public health and the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, according to museum executive director Steven K. Knapp, has adversely impacted the museum economically.
“The museum has lost all income from school tours, general admissions and special events,” Knapp said earlier this month. “This will undoubtedly result in severe financial strains for the museum.”
According to Knapp, the museum relies on the goodwill and assistance of people across the region. He says additional help will be needed to keep the museum going in the months ahead.
Becoming a member and purchasing museum memberships for others is one way area residents can help to protect this important local tourism asset. Donations and memberships can also be made through the museum’s website. Anyone who would like to make a financial gift to the facility also can bring it to the museum in person or mail a contribution to 3663 Crab Orchard Rd. Tazewell, Va. 24651, Knapp said.
The museum lost state funding in 2008 as a result of budget cutbacks and now relies on the county, foundations, businesses, donor support and ticket sales to operate. However, the pandemic has impacted all of those revenue sources. Having to cancel both the Fourth of July gathering and the Bluegrass Fiddler’s Convention has further aggravated the situation.
The Historic Crab Orchard Museum is an important community asset, and is vital to tourism growth in our area. It is important for it to remain financially solvent. We encourage area residents, businesses, foundations and community leaders to show support for this important local attraction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.