Area senior citizens will see a modest cost-of-living adjustment in their Social Security retirement and disability benefits in 2021. The 1.3 percent adjustment amounts to an additional $20 a month for an average retired worker.
The cost-of-living (or COLA) increase will benefit Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees, approximately 70 million people in all, according to the Associated Press.
With the increase, the estimated average Social Security payment for a retired worker in 2021 will be $1,543 a month next year. A typical couple’s benefits would increase $33 to $2,596 per month.
The increase, while minimal, will still help seniors in our region who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic, and all of the associated challenges the year 2020 has brought us to date.
Given the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, AARP CEO Jo An Jenkins believes the COLA increase is more important than ever.
“The guaranteed benefits provided by Social Security and the COLA increase are more crucial than ever as millions of Americans continue to face the one-two punch of the coronavirus’s health and economic consequences,” Jenkins told the AP.
That’s a fair assessment, as the year 2020 has been anything but normal. Beyond the economic toll of the pandemic is the added burden it has placed on the elderly, who face a greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
An additional $20 a month may not seem like a lot of money. However, every little bit can help in difficult times like those that we are currently experiencing.
Also keep in mind that senior citizens in the region will soon be facing larger heating, gas and electric bills as winter approaches. The higher home heating bills often cut into other expenses for senior citizens. So the extra money comes at a good time.
Every extra dollar helps. For senior citizens living on a fixed-income, the COLA increase will make a positive difference during the most difficult of times.
