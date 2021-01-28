I, for one, am very confused by what is going on in the two Bluefields. For years, Bluefield Regional Medical Center supposedly struggled to survive. No one in Tazewell County, Mercer County, Bluefield, Va., or Bluefield, W.Va., knew or apparently gave a gosh dang about what was going on at our only healthcare facility. This is what I have read in recent articles printed in our local newspaper on this subject matter.
Here, however, is what is perplexing to me. Within months (not years) of the purchase and then closer of Bluefield Regional Medical Center not one but two of our local colleges have announced that they are in the process of developing upper level healthcare curriculums. And the speed at which Princeton Community Hospital and others worked to turn our healthcare facility into dorm rooms leaves me to wonder, why? Why did no one in Mercer County, Tazewell County, Bluefield, W.Va., or Bluefield, Va., step forward with such zeal to secure the financial future of the two Bluefields’ one and only two-hundred-bed healthcare facility? Two-hundred-beds, from what I hear, that have been lost permanently to the citizens of the area, while individuals seeking medical attention at our closest hospital are being diverted to urgent care facilities.
And it is said the two Bluefields no longer deserve a hospital.
Furthermore, where are all of these healthcare students going to do their clinical training? There will have to be hundreds of them in order to keep these programs afloat.
Jeff Sheppard,
Bluefield, Va.
