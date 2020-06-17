I read Sunday’s article in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph about the plight of healthcare in the two Bluefields and went, wow! Bluefield should have never been allowed to build two hospitals: St. Luke’s and Bluefield Regional Medical Center that were filled to capacity for many years, because the Bluefield Metropolitan Area only needs one hospital to take care of its 107,000 citizens (if census data is correct)—great spin.
My hat is off to Princeton Community Hospital however. For the simple reason that it is amazing a hospital in these times can standing alone and survive. The City of Princeton must have some great business-minded community leaders in its midst. Unlike, ---------. Why spell it out?
There are givers. There are takers. Sadly, the two Bluefields are filled with the latter. You need look no further than East River Mountain to understand my point.
Also, in the article, I found it fascinating that now all of the two Bluefields’ great minds are working diligently to find a use for a two-hundred bed hospital, which, in my opinion, they let crumble to the ground. Their solution, give it away and let West Virginia taxpayers pay out millions to transform it into dorm rooms. Correct me if I am wrong. Was there not just a recent article in the newspaper that read two West Virginia colleges in our area are being highly considered for complete closure due to low enrollment and graduation rates of less than 25 percent?
Is the Coal Show on for this year?
Jeff Sheppard,
Bluefield, Va.
