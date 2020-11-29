Our Mercer County Health Department BOD is behaving much like a flock of ostriches in their reaction to the threat from COVID-19 to Mercer County citizens. They have their heads buried in the sand.
Their inactions include not identifying the COVID-19 hotspots in Mercer County. HIPAA does not prevent them from doing this. They have not issued a mask mandate. This can be enforced by health officials, much like they do when they cite businesses for unsanitary conditions. They have not warned against large gatherings, especially during the holidays. They have not issued directives to wear masks, practice social distancing and other safeguards that Dr. Fauci says we need to control COVID-19 spread. They did not even comment on the recent mandates issued by Governor Justice. I also wonder if they have even inspected local restaurants, especially at the 460/I-77 interchange to see if they are enforcing seating requirements?
Most important of all, they have forgotten their sole purpose for existence and that is the health of all Mercer County citizens.
They desperately need direction and to be told to do their jobs. If not from our County Commission, then from the state, which previously called them a “board in disarray”, needs to step in and do their job for them.
Sincerely,
Bill Skeat,
Athens
