Elvis.
The name is immediately recognizable even by those who may have only a vague idea of who he was.
That is because Elvis Presley was a big, very big, deal during his time, and became a legend after his death at only 42 years old.
For those of us who remember Elvis and witnessed his impact on music, as well as movies, he was indeed a one-of-a-kind talent who changed the face of music, as well as how that music was performed on stage.
If Elvis were still alive, he would turn 88 on Sunday, and probably still be singing.
I am not going into a lot of detail about who he was and why his name still gains so much attention.
For anyone, especially of course younger people, who want to learn I recommend watching the new movie “Elvis,” which is, by all accounts, very close to being historically accurate and portrays who he really was, and what happened to him.
In fact, Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley and his only child, Lisa Marie Presley, both gave the movie high marks and recommend it themselves.
For me, I grew up during a time he was a household name and every female in the family adored him. Well, my mother was a bit leery of him in the beginning, she always told me, because he pushed the limits of “decency” when he performed.
My gosh, what he did was tame compared to what we see today.
Elvis’ appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show is still a topic of discussion because when he performed, and I think it may have been for the first time on national TV, the TV audience could only see him from the waste up.
Not only did everyone I knew love him and his music, they identified with him.
“He is one of us,” I often heard people say, somehow knowing that if Elvis paid a visit, he would sit around and talk and laugh and identify with the lives we lived in the hills.
He would pull out his guitar and sing hymns with grandma.
That down home persona was never lost on Elvis.
My brother was a big Elvis and actually saw him in concert when Elvis was struggling with his weight.
But, just as is portrayed in the movie, Elvis gave it his all, completely capturing his audience, sweat pouring as he immersed himself in his music and with the audience.
I never had a chance to see him in concert, but since I have always been film buff, I have watched every Elvis movie.
Most were predictable romantic comedies with plenty of music thrown in. They were light and fun, very entertaining, and it was, basically, Elvis playing himself, which worked fine.
Especially when he was singing, and keep in mind he was said to have close to perfect pitch.
Watch “Blue Hawaii,” and enjoy the theme song as well as one of my favorite Elvis songs, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “Hawaiian Wedding Song.”
Elvis’ backup vocals were performed by The Jordanaires, who themselves were terrific.
But Elvis was also an underrated dramatic actor, giving great performances in movies like “Jailhouse Rock,” “Kid Galahad,” “King Creole,” “Wild in the Country” and a very good western, “Flaming Star.”
One movie stands out, though, that probably best captured the basic personality of Elvis.
It is “Follow That Dream” where Elvis is part of a ragtag poor family whose savvy patriarch, played by the great Arthur O’Connell, decides to “squat’ on public land on a Florida inland waterway.
Elvis’ character is not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he is honest and caring and charming.
And don’t miss Elvis’ first movie, a western, called “Love Me Tender,” which is also the name of the title song.
Obviously, the story of Elvis is a remarkable one and like all stars who die young their fame and attraction take on an extra element of immortality.
I feel fortunate to have lived during a time when Elvis was alive, so those memories will always be part of me.
And they are great memories.
Happy birthday, Elvis.
I hope you are singing with a chorus of angels.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
