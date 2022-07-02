Expect a normal Fourth of July this weekend, with plenty of music, food, fun and fireworks across the region.
Of course, the biggest question we always get around this time of the year is will there be fireworks in Bluefield and Princeton? The answer to that question is yes and yes.
Fireworks will be launched Sunday night in Bluefield following the conclusion of the Ridge Runners versus Bristol game at Bowen Field.
You usually have a big crowd in the stadium on the evening when fireworks are planned, and we hope that will be the case once again this year. If you haven’t been to the ballpark in a while, Sunday evening in Bluefield would be a good time to do so.
In the city of Princeton, a full weekend of Fourth of July activities are on tap, beginning today with the MVP Circuit Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Princeton City Park from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. The fun continues with the Bark Mutts Parade, which will take place from noon to 2 p.m. today at Princeton City Dog Park. Then a Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street will take place this evening from 5 to 10 p.m.
Fourth of July activities will continue Sunday with water balloon baseball with the Princeton Police Department and Princeton Fire Department at Knob Park. A Jeepers Freedom Cruise will then be held on Mercer Street from 5 to 8 p.m. At 8:30 p.m. the movie “National Treasure” will be shown at Dick Copeland Square on Mercer Street.
Finally on Monday, the Fourth of July, activities will include a hotdog eating contest at Hunnicutt Field; a baseball game between the Princeton Whistlepigs and the Pulaski River Turtles at Hunnicutt Field; a car show at Princeton Senior High School from noon to 4 p.m.; music at the Chuck Mathena Center from 4 to 10 p.m. featuring performances from Jame Carothers, Matt Deal, Thomas T and the Highrize Band, Transit Times and the Beach Nite Band; and finally a grand finale fireworks show at the conclusion of the musical shows at the CMC. The fireworks should be visible throughout much of the city.
You can also expect plenty of smaller family gatherings this weekend along with fireworks displays in communities across our region.
Those who are planning to launch their own fireworks also are reminded to put safety first.
Fireworks are dangerous when they are used irresponsibly. Children should not be allowed to handle them without adult supervision, and safety measures should be taken to ensure that fireworks do not ignite a structure fire or light a fire in the region’s heavily wooded terrain.
When lighting the firework, never stand over it, never reignite it, light only one at a time, wear eye protection and have water handy.
Above all, stay safe and have fun this long Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Happy Fourth of July to all!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.