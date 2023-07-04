About 247 years ago today, a group of people with a daring idea met in Philadelphia and signed an important document that sent an important message to the government in London that ruled the North American colonies of the British Empire.
It was the Declaration of Independence, and it announced the colonies’ intention to leave the empire and form a new republic.
Signing the Declaration of Independence was a bold move and a dangerous one, too. As far as the British were concerned, the signers were committing treason. If history had taken a different path, the names on the declaration could have become a list for the hangman.
The British Empire was an 18th century superpower and the American colonies were hopelessly outgunned. England had the world’s largest navy and a powerful army while America had almost nothing to oppose them with. George Washington had to form an army from volunteers. Some historians argue that the fledging United States of America didn’t win the Revolutionary War. The British Empire lost it. The empire could have used its huge navy to blockade the East Coast. Early in the war, the British Navy landed an army at New York City and easily held it for years. The same could have been done with major ports along the coast. Fortunately, England’s rulers decided to use the army to beat down the colonists.
On land, the British Army failed because the colonists refused to fight by England’s rules. Tactics that worked well in the open areas of Europe didn’t work in the thick forests and mountains of America. Yes, the colonists suffered many defeats and setbacks, but the war dragged on much to the British Empire’s frustration. England’s generals just couldn’t bring the war to a close and the colonials refused to stop fighting.
Even then, American victory was not guaranteed. Other historians list many different ways the colonists could have lost the fight. George Washington could have been killed or captured, for instance. That would have been a huge blow to the revolutionaries’ morale.
The Continental Army could have fallen apart during a harsh winter at Valley Forge. Washington’s daring attack on Christmas Eve — which inspired the famous painting of him crossing the Delaware River — could have failed if the British and their Hessian mercenaries had heeded warnings and skipped Christmas parties that left them hung over and unprepared. The Founding Fathers and the people who chose to follow their lead were daring, and many of them knew they would pay a high price if they were defeated; however, they decided freedom was worth the risk.
Throughout the history of the United States, men and women have followed this example and made sacrifices whenever this hard-won freedom has been threatened.
Today is not only the day to celebrate the birth of the United States of America, but to remember the people who preserved freedom in the face of threats and adversity.
When watching fireworks or enjoying a Fourth of July outing here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, remember how close the United States of America came to not existing at all, and how many sacrifices have been made to keep the beacon of freedom burning bright.
Happy Fourth of July!
