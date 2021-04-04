On Thursday, March 25th, the country of Greece, although still in lockdown because of the pandemic, celebrated her Bicentennial anniversary of independence after 400 years of Ottoman rule. It was a long and hard fought struggle. It is interesting to note that the Greek Revolution of 1821 modeled her declaration of independence after the American Revolution, and her modern democracy after our democracy.
And, after the American Revolution, our founding fathers modeled the “New World” democracy after that of Ancient Greece. So much can be said about these striking events. And so much needs to be re-examined in the light of current events and concerns.
The world is indeed quite different today. But some things don’t change. In the heart of each person there is the love of freedom, the need to live without tyranny, and the drive to “create,” that is, to accomplish what is basic to living peaceably and responsibly.
Happy 200th Birthday to Modern Greece! And to America, may she rise to the occasion of being that “role model” she has been in the past.
Virginia Chryssikos,
Bluefield
