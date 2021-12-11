It was on this date exactly 200 years ago — the eighth day of December 1821 — that the newspaper that became the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal published its first edition. On the day when its pages first appeared on Main Street, Thomas Jefferson was still alive, an old man living out his days at Monticello. Abraham Lincoln was a 12-year-old boy living in a log cabin and chopping wood. The U.S. Civil War was still four decades in the future. It would be another 80 years before the first airplane rose into the sky.
This newspaper was born in a time so different than ours today that it may as well have been another planet. Think about it, the newspaper was born the same decade that the match was invented. Through all the massive changes in the world in the two centuries since — world wars, economic calamities, the battles for civil rights, the moon landing, Facebook – the Union-Sun & Journal has endured. That is a huge thing.
But is there really any connection left between the newspaper published two centuries ago and the one published today? The paper doesn’t look at all the same. Reporters and editors have come and gone by the many dozen. Owners have come and gone. Its name has changed a few times. Advertisers have come and gone. Almost everything about the paper is different.
But there is one thing that is a constant, something that was there in 1821 and is still there in 2021: an idea. The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal was born out of the idea that our community needs to be informed. It is the idea that the comings and goings and issues around us should be reported on, daily, by credible people committed to rooting out facts. Those facts — “the news” — should then be presented to the people in a way that can be understood. This was the powerful idea the year Lincoln marked his 12th birthday and it is just as powerful today.
The slogan that the US&J staff came up with for this bicentennial celebration also reflects something else important about the paper: “Our history is your history.” Because the newspaper is about something more than news of events far away. It is a mirror of our community as it has been changed and transformed over time. It is a mirror of us.
If you are interested in our community, do not miss the spectacular exhibit for the Union-Sun & Journal’s bicentennial now on display at the Kenan Center (and running through December 17th). I got a sneak preview last week. It’s terrific. Old editions of the paper are displayed next to images and descriptions of the events happening in the wider world at the time. But it is the local stories and images that will have the most power to many here.
Just take the 1970s as an example. There are stories of local tragedies, like the 1974 fire that gutted our old train station, and the Grace Church Fire a year later. There are stories of bad public decisions, like when “urban renewal” took out the last vintage building at Locust and Main streets. There are stories about local personal achievements. In 1978 Lockport resident Paula Pope was crowned as Miss New York and was in the Miss America pageant. Two years earlier Mrs. Anna Holden of Lockport became the first woman to retire as an employee of the Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors, after 50 years with the company.
As I have written in this column many times, we are deeply fortunate to still have a solid community newspaper, in a time when hundreds of communities across the U.S. are losing theirs and are left to fly blind. Two hundred years is an amazing run of continuity, for a newspaper especially. It is absolutely something to celebrate. Sometime between now and December 17th, take a spare 30 minutes and head on over to the Kenan Center and see the history that we are all a part of here. Our newspaper reminds us every day that we are more than individuals, more even than a collection of families who happen to live in proximity to one another. We are community, and community matters. Happy birthday Union-Sun and Journal. You don’t look a day over 150!
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. See his writings at www.jimshultzthewriter.com and email him at: jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com. Distributed by CNHI News.
