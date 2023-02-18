At first, it seemed like just another e-mail. Tucked neatly between a department store plea to check out the spring specials and another serious attempt to sway my political opinion on a pressing social issue. Normally, temptation would be strong to simply delete the whole string of messages since my warm weather outfit is already prepared.
It certainly won’t win any fashion awards. To be honest, I have never set much of a clothing trend. My idea of a special outfit is to put on my new St. Louis Cardinals cap. Before you criticize, be aware that it takes such people to make those who are fashion conscious to look so fine. Yet, there
For those times when the chain saws are used or the big weedeater roars with the .130 mil string that will cut certain kinds of metal (I think!) a long-sleeved shirt is needed. It does not matter how hot the temperature might be, either. Someone as old and feeble as I have become must keep a lot of skin covered when working. Pebbles that used to bounce off these frail arms now raise ugly bruises that sport dark blues and purple which linger for days. Those ominous puddles of bruised blood match fairly well with the brown “liver spots,” so called, that now dot the spaces behind knuckles on either hand.
That brings to mind another sad tale — the blood thinner I used to take after the heart surgery now sits unused. No, come to think of it, there is none. I simply quit taking it. Before you condemn me as a bad patient who ignores advise I must tell you of the countless times when I fought and almost won mighty battles against fearsome stands of towering briers. Often, when I paused to savor the thrill of victory in such conquests I would notice the red droplets at the ends of both elbows.
When your skin is approximately the thickness of tissue paper and you compound the odds with a seriously strong blood thinner, then the inevitable result is as plain as the red, red rose. So, I stopped taking the stuff, drank more liquid than ever before and just put on long sleeves. Sometimes, two. To combat the heat, an early start became mandatory. I am usually “making the fur fly” before sun up when the dew is still heavy on every blade of greenery. That is the price required to avoid bloodshed.
I don’t mind. There are benefits, to wit: working hours are shorter, since it is evident that working in the hot sun is not healthy with all that insulation. That’s good. Weeds seem to surrender quicker when they are wet and the string is tremendously effective. That’s good. Finally, getting the job done quickly means that breakfast time arrives quicker than ever before. That is really good.
It isn’t all manual labor, of course. In this technology driven twenty-first century, great minds have devised wonderful devices and I smile with glee as I type these words in anticipation of fun just around the corner.
It was Thornton Wilder, in 1938 in the pages of “Our Town” who observed that “one man in 10 enjoys mowing his own yard.” I plead guilty. Like the Osborne Brothers, who in a song written by Georgian Boudleaux Bryant proudly proclaimed they grew up 15 miles from the grocery store, country people find ways to compensate.
In any direction from Abb’s Valley, it is a good(?) 12-14 miles to any gym. My generation did not grow up any nearer to Planet Fitness than we did to the planet Venus. Nothing wrong with fitness clubs but we had no way to go until we had reached an age when the desire to go had often passed. So, the axe and the mattock, the plow and the blade were reasonable substitutes for barbells and inclined tracks. Our exercise had most of the usual ingredients: fresh air, repetitions, reasonable amounts of weight and stress. Hey, it works, and there is a great sense of accomplishment to see the progress of an acre well cleaned and the sparkling delight of freshly manicured lawn and garden area. Ask any baseball player about the magic of cut grass and they can tell you what I am talking about. Before you ask, playing wiffle ball when the lawn looks great is a thrill for yours truly these days.
Now, in a few minutes I have to hitch up the trailer and go get the lawn mowers. Ready for another fun summer in a few weeks, that’s me. Lord willing, that will be a story for another time.
Now, I have to figure out just how to tell Hannah, who sent that e-mail and wants to talk about writing, that I am much better coordinating fuel mixtures than conjunctions.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.