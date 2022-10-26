At the moment of this particular writing, a spirited conversation is underway in the newspaper’s advertising department.
“Who is going win?,” Ashley asks? “Michael Myers or Jamie Lee Curtis?”
Although our departments are separated by half of a wall, we can normally hear each others conversations — as long as everyone is talking in a normal tone.
As far as that particular movie goes, I haven’t seen it. Nor have I read any online spoilers about it. But, if I had to guess, I would assume that Michael Myers will be back in a couple of years if there is still money to be made from the franchise that refuses to die.
Yes. Halloween is near. And no, it won’t end, at least not until all of the trick or treating is finished sometime late Monday night.
Yes, most communities this year are observing Halloween on Oct. 31.
Try as you might, you can’t really avoid Halloween.
Area stores have been packed with Halloween decorations and costumes since late August.
And Jamie Lee Curtis has been all over television in recent weeks promoting “Halloween Ends.”
I won’t be going to the theater to see the movie. But I may catch it later down the road on DVD. After Halloween ends and all, no pun intended of course.
•••
Love it or hate it, the spooky calendar date is almost here. Five days and counting. And it is hitting on a Monday this year. That’s probably not the best night for Halloween. But at least it is supposed to be warm outside with a high of near 60 degrees. Our recent warming trend is welcomed, particularly considering the cold start to October.
Here in the mountains, it is not all that unusual to have cold weather, and a little bit of snow on the ground, at Halloween. But that won’t be the case this year. Considering that September and October were cooler than normal, I’m anticipating a warmer than normal November and December.
The snow can wait until January as far as I’m concerned.
So am I excited about Halloween? Absolutely not.
But we’ve already been dealing with this holiday since late August. Right? Or maybe it was mid-August when the big box stores (and the smaller stores, too) started putting out all of their Halloween decorations, displays and costumes.
Oh well. The older I get, the less excited I am about Halloween.
Part of the reason why I don’t like Halloween is having to drive home from work late at night with all of the trick-or-treaters out on area roads.
All motorists should take note as area streets and neighborhoods will be crowded Monday night with hundreds of children as they travel door to door in search of candy and other Halloween goodies.
The pandemic is no longer the Halloween boogeyman that everyone feared in 2020 and 2021. So expect to see more people out Monday night.
•••
There are plenty of images that come to mind when you think of Halloween.
A spooky but serene street setting with falling leaves and trick-or-treaters going house to house. Bags of candy being distributed at the front door of lighted households across the region. The glowing jack-o-latern sitting on the front porch.
While kids love to go trick-or-treating, those of us who are older adults normally prefer a good scary movie. Halloween is a great night to take in a horror flick at home in the comfort of one’s own living room.
Some may even rush out Halloween night to watch “Halloween Ends” at their local theater.
However, the odds are probably pretty good that at least one cable channel out there, and likely others, will be running all-day “Halloween” marathons Monday night. If we are lucky, someone will be airing John Carpenter’s 1978 original. If not, then I guess we’ll have to settle for one of the many sequels that followed.
Oh well. Love it or hate it, Halloween is near. And there isn’t much we can do about that particular fact. So enjoy all of the craziness, and scary movies, while they last.
Eventually Halloween will truly end.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
