I never did this when I was growing up, but on occasion someone’s outhouse was flipped over on Halloween night.
Nasty business, and a boy could have gotten a butt full of buckshot trying that.
Now, of course, you would be hard-pressed to even find an outhouse to overturn.
And soaping a neighbor’s windows could lead to an arrest, or worse.
Pranks were routine once in the mountains for teens and adults, my father included.
But that was a different era, a more tolerable era in many ways.
After all, with no social media, just one or two channels on the TV and no cell phones, life was far more interactive.
“Kids” of all ages were kind of expected to play basically harmless tricks on people at Halloween, even if they were aggravating. If you had grown out of the candy/costume stage of life, the interest was more in the trick than the treat.
The soap on windows was popular as was toilet paper decorations. The adults were heavy into cutting down trees across the road.
My gosh. No way I would even consider doing any of that now.
But in an isolated community where we all knew each other, those things were accepted and as far asI know the law was never called, even with trees across the road.
Because of the limited opportunities for pastimes and more of a cloistered environment, holidays were big deals, and Halloween was unique of course. No family get-togethers or huge meals or gift exchanges or cookouts. Just fun decorations, scary stories and trick or treating.
No one, as I recall, took any of it very seriously.
Almost any issue now, though, seems to bring out animosity, not tolerance.
Most of us who grew up during that era remember the distinctions that were made between tolerating things like Halloween pranks but not tolerating other behaviors.
Like disrespect and selfishness and rudeness.
We dared not get in trouble at school and certainly had to tow the line in public places. We were expected to do our work, take responsibliity for our failures and bad behavior, and face the consequences if we didn’t.
I like to think that, for the most part, parents still adhere to these basic, common sense demands for their children. There are always different degrees of tolerance and leniency, of course, but as long as they fall into the realm of sensible parenting, kids usually respond well and learn.
However, I think we, especially those of us who are around a lot of children, see many of the behaviors and attitudes that parents don’t seem to take seriously. They tolerate them as if they were okay.
A few things we did no Halloween were not okay, and we paid the price.
On one Halloween, my buddies and I decided to egg a neighbor’s truck. He was a grumpy old man, not the least bit friendly and seemed to delight in fussing at any kid who came around.
We managed to sneak out about a dozen eggs, just a few from our homes that would not be missed and gathered after dark to head up the hollow where he lived.
I admit, it was fun. Those eggs splattered on his truck windshield and it did give us a feeling that, somehow, what we were doing was justified. We knew what a mess it would make and how difficult it is to scrape dried eggs off glass, or anything for that matter.
After the egging, we happily went home, satisfied we were free to enjoy the moment.
Nope. We got caught.
One of the neighbors saw us walk by to his house and leave.
Aunt Ebb stepped in to take over the situation and made all of us go the man’s house, apologize and clean up his truck.
We did it, not knowing what would come next as far as punishment went.
There was no more punishment, just a stern lecture from Aunt Ebb.
She said that she understood and she may have done the same thing in her younger days because she didn’t like the man either.
But she also told us that he may not be friendly, and even rude sometimes, but trying to get back at him in such a cowardly way was beneath us.
“Just leave him alone,” she said. “Don’t pay him no mind. He’s a grouchy old man and he ain’t happy at all.”
That common sense understanding was routine those days, full of wisdom and leadership.
Aunt Ebb’s message was to have fun, but always keep in mind what you are doing, why you are doing it and the consequences it has on others.
As many of us tell our kids: Stop, think about what you are doing.
And always ask the question: Is this a good decision?
Well, we never outgrow the need to ask that question.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
