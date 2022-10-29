A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a Princeton family going all out in decorating for Halloween:
• I love driving [past] there! We look forward to it every year! — Delana S.
• Halloween a no, no. I do not participate in it at all — Linda B.
• Love it — Megan J.
• We love going by there every year. I love taking family from out of state by there. Always awesome! — Heather W.
On a story about U.S. heating worries mounting amid growing costs and inflation:
• My bills were astronomical last winter, over $550 a month for the gas during the cold months. And using supplemental heating. How much more can we take? — Ophelia M.
• I have enough wood split and dry stacked for two years. It was hard work but I only have $150 in it total. Plus, it cancels out some crazy green beans efforts to save the world. It’s a two for one! — Taylor D.
On a story about a teacher’s quick action saving the life of a choking student:
• Thank God that HE placed Ms. Sharp in the right place at the right time to save this young man. Such a sweet story and she deserves to be honored — Michelle W.
• She lives by the Golden Rule and proved herself. Much love to you cousin. I’m glad you were there for that young man in his life threatening situation. Your family is extremely proud of you — Clarence L.
• You were a hero before this ever happened but just look at you now! — Hoss K.
• Ms. Sharp has always been an asset to Montcalm High. She is loved by so many — Marishka B.
On a story about Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stumping in Virginia to promote President Joe Biden’s agenda:
• How can they wrangle it when they caused it, and then refused to acknowledge it until it was too late? — Jamie R.
• From top to bottom including her, Biden has got the worst cabinet that any president has ever had — Larry T.
On a story about funds being sought for a regional water extension project for Mercer, Raleigh and Summers counties:
• Sure hope that includes Cornbread Ridge! We have done everything to try and get water up here! Still no luck and still hauling water when it’s dry in 2022 — Heather V.
• Well I need help getting water. Help us we have a business in the mountains of Mercer County but can’t get water. The water is two miles away from us going two directions — Jimmy B.
On a story about more money being allocated for demolitions in Mercer County:
• That’s almost $4 million dollars. It would be interesting to see how this is going to be managed. Will the demolition projects be put out to bid? — Bill C.
• I just want to stress that our particular application process is for the unincorporated areas of Mercer County (this excludes City of Bluefield, City of Princeton, Town of Athens, Town of Bramwell and Town of Oakvale). If you are outside city or town limits, come pick up an application! — Lori M.
On a story about state election officials in Virginia sending out incorrect notices regarding voting locations for the Nov. 8 General Election:
Mine changed my precinct from Pocahontas to a little school near Clintwood in Dickenson County — David W.
On a story about the start of early voting in West Virginia:
• Question? Will transportation be provided around the county for those who want to vote but have no transportation? — Clarence L.
On a story about a federal appeals court issuing a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt:
• Boo! — Dave H.
On a story about what’s at play in the 2022 midterms, and the chances of Republicans winning majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives:
• The Republicans will net 40 plus seats — Michael M.
• How could anyone vote for more of the status quo? Is there such a thing as an economic masochist? If so that would explain a lot — Bill C.
On a story about the Biden administration awarding $1 billion to schools for electric school buses:
• Has no one noticed that the cost is over $400,000 per bus? — Bill C.
• I’ve heard for years weather people saying, “turn around, don’t drown!” And now with all this electric junk they’re putting on the roads, they’re going to have to change that to “turn around, don’t get blowed up!” — Larry T.
• He will need more then that for paying those parents when the fire traps kill those children — Lynn S.
