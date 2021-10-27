Two big questions heading into Halloween this year was whether or not trick-or-treating would be observed on a Sunday and what, if any, impact the pandemic will have on Halloween.
Initially, things were looking quite confusing in Mercer County, particularly after the county commission voted to hold Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31. The problem with the commission’s initial decision was the fact that most cities and towns in Mercer County, including Bluefield and Princeton, were holding trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30.
After hearing an outcry of concern from parents and others, the commission thankfully reversed course, voting last week to observe Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
That brings the county in line with the cities of Bluefield, Princeton and Bramwell, along with the greater Bluewell community, in holding trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Observing Halloween on Saturday, as opposed to Sunday, isn’t unusual for our region as some tend to frown upon the idea of celebrating Halloween on a day generally associated with church services. It should also be noted that holding trick-or-treating on a Sunday night can be difficult for working parents and school-aged kids. Parents have to get ready for work the following morning, and their kids have to get ready for school.
Still there isn’t complete Halloween conformity in Mercer County. The town of Athens is still observing trick-or-treating on Sunday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
As far as the pandemic is concerned, it would appear that COVID-19 will have no impact on trick-or-treating this year.
The Delta-variant-fueled summer surge is finally waning, and local virus numbers have decreased. Health officials reported only 200 active virus cases in Mercer County Thursday.
However, community transmission of COVID-19 is still occurring, so everyone who plans on going out this Halloween still needs to be careful.
So who’s observing Halloween when? Well, it should be noted that outside of Mercer County, there are still quite a few localities, including in Virginia, that are holding trick-or-treat on Sunday. So it is still going to be a little bit confusing this weekend depending upon where you live.
Here is what we know so far:
Halloween in the city of Bluefield will be observed on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city says residents planning to participate should leave their front porch light on.
• The city of Princeton will observe Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The town of Bramwell will observe Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.
• The town of Bluefield, Va., will observe Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The town of Athens will observe Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The Mercer County Commission is observing Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The town of Narrows, Va. will observe Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The town of Tazewell, Va. will observe Halloween on Sunday, Oct 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.
• The town of Pearisburg, Va. will observe Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.
• The town of Pocahontas, Va., will observe Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
• The city of Welch will observe Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Last year, thanks to the pandemic, Halloween came with a laundry list of restrictions attached. That won’t be the case this year, but everyone should still put safety first. Please don’t forget that we are still in a pandemic.
Motorists, likewise, will need to exercise extreme caution this year, both on Saturday and Sunday nights.
