I live in the spooky old house on the hill.
It’s big. It’s brick. It’s creepy.
On multiple occasions throughout my family’s residence we have had honest-to-goodness bats in the attic that have flown down into the main rooms.
The first few times this happens it’s a real shocker. Those winged critters are eerily quick and menacing.
Soon enough, though, one learns that an old tennis racket or pillowcase can clear the house efficiently.
Open the back door. Swat, swat, swat. Voila! No more bats.
•••
We have never had one trick-or-treater show up at our door — other than the children of immediate family members.
A full-size Snickers is not enough enticement to bring people up the steep, curvy, one-lane gravel drive.
One wrong turn of the steering wheel and your car plunges off the high embankment into the river.
Halloween is not the true scary season at our house — it’s winter. A time when ice and snow make the road truly treacherous.
•••
I have often thought about making our house a Halloween night adventure.
I imagine luminaries lighting the driveway from top to bottom. Kids could walk up or be driven up by parents.
Friends would dress as scary — but not-too-scary — monsters, and pop out for a frightening surprise.
At the top, mood music and lighting would complete the precarious holiday jaunt.
And waiting at the front door for tiny little hands? That’s right, full-size Snickers.
I would never hand out raisins or cheap suckers.
A trek to my house would be worth the effort.
•••
On the subject of living in the country, it’s not so easy for kids who want to trick or treat.
For me to hit two houses as a child, I would have had to walk almost a mile and a half.
Due to this, my mom would drive me through the community and stop at houses she had pre-approved — usually folks who attended our church.
Mom would pull over, hit the blinkers, and walk me by hand to the front door.
The process wasn’t so much Halloweenish as it was embarrassing. As an adult, I can appreciate Mom’s protectiveness but it didn’t leave much opportunity for a scare factor.
•••
Speaking of scares, let’s move on to another tradition — apple bobbing.
On many years we didn’t treat or treat but, instead, attended Girl Scout parties. One constant at the celebrations was a metal tub filled with apples and water.
The goal was to grab an apple with one’s mouth, without using hands.
At very young age I realized the sheer grossness of this party event.
Mouth open for many minutes in a vat of water? Let’s talk shared saliva people!
At age 6 or 7 my OCD kicked in and I got it. I would only bob if I was first in line.
An apple was not worth sharing spit with my elementary school friends.
Nowadays, I wonder if this practice continues.
Hepatitis for Halloween anyone?
•••
This year, I will not be attending Halloween parties or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, if tradition of past years continues.
Instead, I will make sure I am home by dark to avoid those throwing eggs and other pranksters who think it’s fun to block roads by cutting down trees.
With hope, no bats will fly down from the old, dark attic because they are scary enough on non-spooky holidays.
(You want a real scare? Do some research on bat bites and rabies.)
I may eat an apple, but I guarantee it will be thoroughly washed and not covered in community, communal slobber.
I will watch horror movies and snack on pumpkin seeds — and maybe have a glass of cider.
And, just in case, I will have plenty of full-size Snickers on hand.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.