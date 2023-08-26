The mood is typical of a comfy Sunday dinner with family gathered around the table.
But it’s not Sunday. It’s Friday.
Friday night, to be exact.
And in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia — like communities across the nation — that means only one thing.
The kickoff of high school football.
•••
We are munching pizza, chips, veggies, fruit and cupcakes. I added the healthy trays a few years back, hoping the good stuff might benefit our cheese-stuffed arteries. It’s doubtful, but I sleep a little better knowing carrots and broccoli florets were also on the menu.
On this evening we have guests — retired Sports Writer Tom Bone and correspondent Marcus Constantino.
Tom retired from the Telegraph a few years back, but continues to cover stories for us. He is a gentleman gem whose wide smile brightens every room he enters.
Marcus has worked as a freelance photographer for us since he was a 17-year-old student at Bluefield High School. In that year, Bluefield won its 10th state championship game, and we featured his photo on the cover of a commemorative magazine.
Does that make it “Two for the thumbs?”
But, oh yeah, they’ve won another title since then.
Graham too, has a state championship heritage, winning multiple Virginia titles in their Class A ranking.
With just a few miles and a state border separating the two schools, it’s no wonder the opening game for high school football is the biggest local event of the year drawing upwards of 10,000 fans.
It is the Battle of the Bluefields.
•••
We chat. We laugh. We reminiscence.
On this night, amid an after-church ambience of comfortable small talk and overstuffed bellies, the family is back together.
But as with all gatherings, the paper plates are soon tossed in the trash as staffers get back to work. Tom, Marcus, reporter Greg Jordan and photographer Tara Wyatt head out to Mitchell Stadium.
Four journalists at one event.
It’s Beaver-Graham.
Ten thousand or more people. Plans for the famous Golden Knights to parachute into the stadium with the game ball.
Sadly, this event was ultimately called off due to cloud cover, but the dark skies did not dampen community spirit.
As an editor, I must admit I was a little piqued by the cancellation. Our initial plans called for Marcus to use his drone to capture aerial photos of the game, but that was scrapped when the airspace above and around Mitchell Stadium was classified as no-fly airspace due to the parachutists.
It happens. At a newspaper, plans can and do change in an instant.
An hour or so later, I have the game streaming online on my desktop computer and also on an old-school radio in my office.
I can’t help it. I was raised in a culture of AM radio. If you can’t watch it live, you use an antenna and a plastic black box.
•••
There are many reason why the Bluefield-Graham game is iconic. Yes, there is the rich sporting tradition of both schools, the beloved pigskin and the atmosphere at the stadium.
But I also believe it’s unique that both schools, although located in different states, hail from a same-name city.
Cloaked in an atmosphere of wondrous mountains, friendly folks and small-town ambiance, the Bluefields — West Virginia and Virginia, Beaver and Graham — are special.
When the Friday night lights shine down, one of the best high school football rivalries in the nation places the limelight on our little corner of Appalachia.
Small towns do not make us inferior. They make us special, and unique.
Hail high school football.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
