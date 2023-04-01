It may be the mental health system is failing or the arms and ammunition segment is too easy to access. Maybe it’s a combination of the two. Perhaps no matter what we do in a country of 320 million persons, there will be no solution. Yet every week, seemingly, comes another horror story from a public gathering, or a school or a mall or a parade.
I have no desire to take away guns from anyone who acts responsibly. Most people do take proper precautions. There are gun safes and correct storage being observed by nearly every gun owner. Yet, how can we evaluate this mass shooting problem?
I have long trusted newspaper articles as much or more than almost any other media, because the amount of research involved, coupled with the fact that there are several pairs of eyes looking over each story before it appears in print. We all know that certain venues are well-stocked with opinions from people who have about as much as factual information, as the old fellow used to say, as “the man in the moon.” It is with that belief in mind that we will continue here with a host of newspaper and similar scholarly information that has been reviewed by credible individuals.
The “New York Times” is a reputable publication and a recent report began with the reasonable comment that from the early 1600s until at least the middle of the 20th century, most childhood deaths were due to disease. About 60 years ago, automobile accidents became the leading cause of childhood deaths. That unfortunate statistic continued for decades. Even with the beginning of legislated seatbelt use, car crashes continued to claim more children than any other reason.
Then, about three years ago, guns statistically became No. 1. According to information supplied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3,597 children were killed by gunfire. It marked the highest rate in more than 20 years. The Times researchers show that, sadly, as recently as last year, 2,297 children (more than two-thirds) were killed in homicides. Murder, deliberate killing — whatever it is called, there is no accident involved. Another shocking statistic is that almost another 1,100 youngsters committed suicide using guns. In both cases, minority children — African-American and Hispanic youths — took the brunt of such violent ends.
The most recent school shooting in Nashville caught our attention once again this week. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reveals that 131 times in 2023 alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting — defined as one in which at least four people are either killed or injured — has taken place in the United States. Gun violence of all types has gone up, but statistics after a while can becoming numbing.
For the sake of discussion, I decided to look at the most “popular” type of weapon used in such attacks and handguns led the list although semi-automatic rifles were very prominent in nearly every study. One that kept coming up was a rifle called an “AR-15.”
Until yesterday, I had no real idea just what an “AR-15” might be, except that I have heard the “AR” stands for assault rifle. Since I am too old to be in the military, I have long supposed I will not be taking part in many assaults – hopefully, none. In addition, an informational website proclaims that the National Rifle Association has proclaimed the AR-15 as “America’s Rifle.” As a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, I am used to being ridiculed when the term “America’s Team” is mentioned, so pardon me if I am somewhat skeptical to see “America’s” positioned in front of almost anything.
A little research reveals that “assault” is not actually part of the terminology. For those who recall the Vietnam War, the original weapon was designed to replace the M-14. Actually, the correct term is “ArmaLite 15” and the gun, which has at one time or another featured models with as many as 25 rounds (shells or bullets), is connected with the famed Colt brand of guns and has been in production for more than a generation in a variety of models.
In a “Washington Post” article earlier this week, it was stated that some such weapons can fire between 30-100 rounds in succession and the efficiency is brutal. A single bullet, according to the article, can shatter a skull, destroy a liver, and, well, you get the idea it is a serious situation. Experts say that the .223-calibre bullet’s most destructive feature is the velocity. It can, unless it strikes an object, cross the length of six football fields in approximately one second.
Joseph Sakran, a trauma surgeon at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, explains that damage from an AR-15 usually means that a wound, as he has discovered during surgery, “has tissue that literally crumbles in your hands.” Crime scene photos are often considered too gruesome for publication and are rarely released to the media. One writer says the wound path of an AR-15 is comparable to the wake of a boat racing through water. Because the back end of the wound, called the “exit” wound is usually substantially wider, the amount of bleeding is often terminal.
When my grandfather returned from Germany in 1918, I was told he brought back a 9mm Mauser. I looked up information on a gun like that and experts say it cannot hold enough powder in one charge to come close to equaling an AR-15. Keep in mind, this was a gun that was used in battle in a World War.
It is past time that we find a way as a nation to battle this epidemic of mass shootings.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
