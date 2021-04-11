A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Matoaka, which is no longer a town, receiving $80,000 in federal virus stimulus dollars:
• It’s a shame they wait until there’s nothing there. That’s the problem with the whole bottom part of W.Va. They wait too long or they have people that pocket it or use it for unnecessary things. It’s sad, I hope they can revive something with the $80,000 — Angela W.
• The county commission should get the money and find out what is the best way to spend the money for the Matoaka community — Dave B.
• Unfortunately there is nothing left in Matoaka. I grew up there and loved it. It was a wonderful little community that will always be special in my memories, but it’s gone. To revive a place there must be opportunities for employment and progress — Taylor S.
• Not a penny will make it there. It will disappear into someone’s pocket — Shawn H.
On a story about officials in McDowell County hoping to correct a chronic flooding problem near Welch Community Hospital:
• It’s been so long since I have been in Welch but I hope they are also thinking about fixing where 52 enters town at the funeral home because I remember hearing about some awful flooding there as well — Brandon J.
• This has been a problem for decades. Forty years that I know of — Travis W.
• Build a bridge over the train track trestle which should have been done years ago — John H.
• If the Coalfields Expressway was finished, this wouldn’t be so dangerous because there would be an alternate route — Lawrence M.
On a story about President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan running into Republican opposition:
• It’s time for each bill to only be for one thing. That would stop a lot of the wasted taxpayer money from being wasted — Dena M.
• Six percent is for infrastructure. Read what the rest of it’s for — Aleta P.
• Well Duh! About only 10 percent of this bill actually goes to infrastructure! The other 90 percent goes to that Green New Deal nonsense and other Democrat pet projects — Larry T.
• No surprise. The Republican Party of do nothing and obstruct is living up to its image — Bonita G.
• He is rushing everything as fast as he can because the next election will be his downfall — Delma H.
• Why wouldn’t they own it? Besides the fact that they’re also likely paid for — Brandon D.
On a story about more than half of Mercer County’s population having received at least one COVID-19 shot:
• No one is more afraid of the unknowns of a vaccine than I am. At 71 I have never had a flu vaccine. But also, no one is more afraid of lying in a hospital, prone and being flipped over and over to help me breathe or being put on a ventilator. I have taken both vaccines now and I’m very thankful — Francis C.
• Worried about a vaccine but will take OTC “supplements” that’s aren’t FDA approved. It’s the same thing — Rachel R.
• I breastfeed. It’s not advised to take it while you are breastfeeding. Still wouldn’t take it though— Tabitha T.
• Yea I’m dying to be a experiment — Lisa D.
On a story about local ATV resort owners expressing opposition to the plan to repeal the state’s personal income tax:
• Airbnb and lodging is already sky-high near Bluefield because of the ATV trails nearby — Chrissy C.
• Soon going to the grocery store will involve the decision of what do I not buy so I can pay the food tax — Bill S.
On a story about President Joe Biden announcing several gun-control executive orders:
• He is the international embarrassment. I wonder if they let him handle loaded guns — Gwen K.
• Biden voters should give up their guns first — Tim H.
• This does nothing to stop criminals who illegally have guns. Idiot — Cheryl H.
• He is a total international embarrassment — Shannon R.
• Pitiful, pathetic Joe Biden. Sad he’s president of America — Carlyn T.
• Awesome! — Dave H.
• Gun violence is an epidemic, but mostly in Democratic run Chicago and New York — Carl T.
