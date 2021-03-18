The year 2020 was certainly a difficult period for economic development. State-ordered business shutdowns, and stay-at-home orders, adversely impacted a number of small businesses across the region and nation. Many companies that were looking at expansion projects temporarily paused those efforts in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Despite all of those obstacles, leaders in Southwest Virginia were still able to create or retain 1,259 full-time jobs and 227 part-time jobs while generating $237 million in new private investments in 2020.
The Southwest Virginia region’s economic development results were highlighted in the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority’s 2020 report, a document that was recently released by VCEDA. The report highlights 32 new projects created in 2020 in the Southwest Virginia region that are projected to create 505 full-time jobs and 97 part-time jobs generating more than $235 million in private investment, the report found.
The report also found that job expansion and retention projects in 2020 impacted the region in a positive manner.
VCEDA serves the seven-county, one-city coalfield region, and includes the counties of Tazewell, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Lee, Scott, Wise and the city of Norton. Projects were approved for funding in 2020 in every county and city served by VCEDA and included those in the information technology, agriculture and manufacturing sectors, according to VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. He says industrial site development, broadband expansion and workforce development and training projects were also approved during the year.
Seven expansion/retention projects in 2020 also helped to create and/or retain 754 full-time jobs and 130 part-time jobs in 2020, the report found.
Specific economic development projects announced for the Southwest Virginia region in 2020 included:
• Pure Salmon, also known as “Project Jonah,” was announced for Tazewell and Russell counties. The new fish farm project is expected to create 203 new jobs for the region and $228 million in private investment.
• Expansions by Clinch River Forest Products in Tazewell County, West River Conveyors and Machinery Company in Buchanan County and TDEC and AT&T Wireless in Russell County.
• The announcement of Clinch River Hemp Company in Russell County with 58 full-time and four part-time jobs projected.
• Funding was also approved by VCEDA in 2020 for several pending new projects announced or expected to be announced in 2021, including Rambler Wood Products (73 new jobs) and Riverbound Trout Farms (17 new jobs), both of which were announced in January 2021.
“Despite a very challenging year due to the pandemic, VCEDA and the region were able to make positive progress,” Belcher said. “We are optimistic 2021 will bring more successes for the region; and in fact, we are already seeing the results of that.”
We, too, are pleased to hear that new jobs were created and retained in Southwest Virginia in 2020 despite all of the challenges associated with the ongoing pandemic.
The year 2021 is already looking brighter in terms of economic development, including new business announcements and other potential projects that are planned. Once the pandemic has finally ended, we expect to see an even greater uptick in economic activity across the region.
