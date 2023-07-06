You know there’s a problem when you can literally taste the air.
Last week the National Weather Service issued air quality alerts about our region’s atmosphere. Wildfires up in Canada were creating a haze of “fine particulate matter” in the air. I think that’s a scientific term for smog, smoke or haze. Even the weather forecasts warned of hazy conditions in the coming days.
Thursday I noticed haze as I drove to work. The air literally felt thicker and had a stale taste to it. I was reminded of my family home’s attic years ago up in Kanawha County. When summer arrived, you didn’t dare go up there because the hot air would be stifling.
Air hovering over the valleys definitely looked hazy that morning. Normally, I’d expect the plume of a forest fire or a structure fire climbing into the sky, but that wasn’t the case. I didn’t smell smoke, but the air still had the sticks-in-your-throat quality that I’ve experienced while covering structure fires and brushfires. I coughed a few times. The air wasn’t pleasant, but it was more than unpleasant for people contending with asthma, cardiac conditions or lung diseases. I heard about people who literally couldn’t walk outdoors for a few minutes thanks to the poor air quality.
We’re just lucky that those wildfires were more than a thousand miles away. Last year, if I’m remembering correctly, there was a controlled burn in Giles County, Va. People were notified about it ahead of time, but that smell of burning wood was definitely in the air and you could definitely see the smoke.
Controlled burns are conducted so fire can clean out overgrown undergrowth, leaves and deadwood. This keeps those materials from piling up over the years and becoming fuel for a wildfire. In nature, lightning sparks forest fires about every 10 years or so and burns off excess growth that becomes fuel. One could argue that those lightning strikes are nature’s controlled burns.
Besides the haze being generated by distant wildfires, we’ve had to deal with high humidity, too, and higher temperatures. The official first day of summer felt more like early fall. It greeted us with wet weather and cool temperatures, and sometimes I wondered if summer would ever truly arrive.
Well, it’s arrived. Forecasts offered possible thunderstorms during the Fourth of July and heat pushing into the upper 80s. I normally go for hikes each weekend, but I knew that I was going to go as early in the morning as possible. I’ll probably pack some water, too, just in case. Staying hydrated helps a lot when you’re out in the heat.
All we can do when hazy air and high temperatures arrive over our region is to listen to alerts and take precautions. There have been times when I’ve skipped hikes because thunderstorms were threatening to strike or temperatures were just too high for comfort. And there have been times when I didn’t pay enough attention to those sort of warnings. Walking through open fields is unnerving when the sky gets dark and you hear thunder rumbling in the distance. It’s not much better when it’s hotter outside than you expected, you’re in the middle of the woods and you realize that you forgot your water bottle.
When warnings about thunderstorms, excessive heat, snowstorms and poor air quality appear in the Telegraph and other media, we need to pay attention and take them seriously. It’s too late to start thinking about these warnings when we’re on the road or walking down the street. Precautions mean taking steps ahead of time to avoid hazards rather than trying to deal with them when they strike.
I suspect that other wildfires up north or closer to home could give us more hazy days and air that smells and tastes like an attic’s atmosphere. If more air alerts appear, I’ll be changing my hiking plans.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
