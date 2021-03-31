There is one thing I have in common with veteran Daily Telegraph reporter Greg Jordan. He enjoys walking, and takes frequent hikes in the woods. So do I.
Although, only lately, have I adopted Greg’s habit of utilizing a walking stick.
I started using a stick back in January, when I tried to walk in the snow. It turns out that the walking stick came in handy. I didn’t slip or fall once in the snow and ice. Even when there was ice underneath the snowpack.
It wasn’t a homemade walking stick, or anything fancy like that. It was just the same old walking stick that I’ve had for years sitting outside of the front door.
Of course, you can’t walk quite as long in the cold and snow as you can in say late March or early April. The weather is, for the most part, nice outside now. Although I understand it may snow Wednesday night. Just a temporary bump in the road I assume. Warm weather will return by next week.
I hope to spend more time walking outside now that it is spring, and the days are longer.
Back during the winter, I tried walking some during the early morning hours before leaving for work, since it was easier to walk in the daylight as opposed to doing so in the dark after work.
That hasn’t been a problem anymore since the onset of daylight savings, as there is now plenty of sunshine left in the evening hours for a short or long trek.
But the one big change is that I’m still taking the walking stick with me. I guess you can say that I’ve just gotten used to it.
While I don’t stray very far from home, the truth of the matter is that you never know when you might come across a wild animal or something like that. So having a stick on hand isn’t all that bad of an idea.
Unlike Morgan Jones from the “Walking Dead” television series, I don’t ever expect to have to use a walking stick for self defense, but still having the trusty wooden stick with me provides an added sense of comfort and security.
I know Greg has written in the past about walking along the trails at Glenwood Park. I’ve never tried those before so that is something I may attempt in the future. I used to enjoy walking the trails at city park in Bluefield, but the park itself was more or less closed for a good duration of the pandemic. So I had to find other places to walk during all of those closures back in the dark year that was known as 2020.
I try to stay active for my health, but walking also helps one clear his or her mind.
Sometimes, I have found, the best way to work off stress or deal with problems is to simply take a good 30 minute or longer walk. Walk it off, I will often tell myself. It’s a good way to clear your mind of problems.
I know young people nowadays don’t get a lot of physical exercise. Instead of walking outside, and enjoying the great outdoors in general, they instead waste precious hours with their eyes glued to their electronic devices. Some will spend hours upon hours dredging through the social media swamp. That’s never really interested me.
I find time spent on social media to be time wasted that could have been spent doing something more productive.
However, I will confess, back before we were all wearing masks, you probably saw me walking somewhere with my eyes glued to my cellphone, and not the path in front of me. If that was the case, I can assure you I wasn’t wasting time on social media. More than likely, I was probably reading online news stories.
Yes, you can also catch up on the news while walking. Hey, I’m a newspaper guy. I can’t help it. I like reading news articles, both in print and online.
Now that spring is officially here, I would encourage everyone to spend a little bit more times outdoors. Put your cellphones down. Get some fresh air. Take a brief walk. If there is a cat or dog outside, spend some quality time with the animal.
Get some sunshine. Take a walk. It’s a great way to relieve pandemic-induced stress. And if you take to walking, you may want to consider getting a walking stick as well.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
