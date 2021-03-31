Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain. High 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Becoming windy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.