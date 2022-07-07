Only days before the Fourth of July 2022, the United States lost the last voice speaking for an extraordinary brotherhood who served their country during World War II.
I was half asleep the morning of June 29 when my cellphone dinged twice, signaling the arrival of two texts. Those texts are usually weather alerts, so I quickly fell back to sleep. A few hours later, I rose, made breakfast and switched on my computer. Then I heard another text arrive. By now I was fully awake, so I checked it without thinking.
The text was from Dayton C. Meadows III, who flies the Freedom Flag, that huge American flag millions of motorists have seen flying along Interstate 77 in Flat Top. I opened it and the news hit me between the eyes.
West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams, the nation’s last living World War II recipient of the Medal of Honor, had passed away at the age of 98.
Williams was among the Marines who invaded the Japanese island of Iwo Jima in February 1945, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.
The Japanese defenders had prepared extensive defenses and put up fanatic resistance. I still remember years ago when a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who helped land Marines on Iwo Jima stopped by the Daily Telegraph the day before the invasion’s 50th anniversary.
He still remembered being told soon after the landing that many of the Marines he had brought to that black sand beach were either dead or seriously wounded.
Many of those Marines took huge risks to secure that island. Williams, who was a demolition sergeant with the 21st Marines, 3rd Marine Division, volunteered to wield a flamethrower and take out enemy machine gun positions.
Covered by only four riflemen, he was the target of small-arms fire for hours as he took out enemy pillboxes.
At one point, he climbed on top of one and shot flame down an air vent, killing the gun crew and silencing their gun. When Williams strapped on that flamethrower, he made himself a priority target.
For these heroic actions in the face of danger, President Harry Truman presented Williams with the Medal of Honor, then commonly referred to as the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Over the years of writing about veterans, I’ve learned that words matter. For instance, I learned that Marine is capitalized. I’ve also learned that the Medal of Honor, the Silver Star, the Purple Heart and other awards and commendations are not things you “win.” You can win prizes at the county fair or trophies after playing football or some other sport, but you cannot win the Medal of Honor. Athletes and other competitors in sports and other competitions are, naturally, looking to win.
When Woody Williams and other Medal of Honor recipients performed acts of heroism that went beyond the call of duty, they were not thinking about winning medals and becoming celebrities.
There was a dangerous job that had to be done, and they stepped up and did it. Sometimes these men were not firing guns or wielding flamethrowers, but they performed vital jobs such staying at their posts when their ships or positions were under attack. A job had to be done and they did it.
For instance, factory workers often stayed at their posts during the Battle of Britain when German bombers attacked. Keeping the factories going was vital, so they kept working.
Throughout his life, Woody Williams kept doing jobs that needed to be done, serving his fellow veterans and helping them get the care and recognition they deserve. He saw jobs that needed to be done, and he did them. The spirit he and others like him demonstrated throughout World War II never died out. He will continued to serve as an inspiration for those who need to step up when they are called to duty.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
