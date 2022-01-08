To borrow a phrase from the late Jackie Gleason, “How sweet it is!” to be back in print on the Saturday edition – make that the weekend edition – of the Daily Telegraph. With no apology, I love the newspaper and what it represents. It is not only the freedom of the press (one of the most precious rights we have) but also the sheer joy of having a real copy of the newspaper in one’s hands. There is simply no substitute for a real paper.
This is a decades-old habit. Before I started elementary school, my mother had already taught me how to read and even though I once had to prove to my father that I could, I learned to love the paper. Because Bluefield was such a fascinating place not only with the paper but also the television station which featured many of the same employees, these people early on became some of my heroes.
V.L. “Stubby” Currence was close to the top of the list and “Stubby” did not care much whether you loved him or hated him as long as you took the newspaper to see what he wrote. Currence had more than sports columns and stories, his opinion pieces sometimes labeled “Now and Then” were staples of my reading diet for years.
Sports, of course, brought him the most fame and he had the credentials to back up what he wrote since he had been a player, done some coaching and covered virtually every sport there was, having voted for the Heisman Trophy candidates for decades and at his death being the oldest living member of the Baseball Writers Association of America. He made no secret of his love for the Bluefield Beavers. Stubby said plainly, “As long as the mast head says ‘Bluefield, West Virginia’ the Beavers come first. If the other towns want their teams to be favored, let them start their own newspapers.” That aroused the wrath of almost all other rooters, including but not limited to, fans of the Northfork Blue Demons, the Princeton Tigers, the Graham G-Men, the Welch Maroon Wave, the Big Creek Owls, and so on and so forth. Area rating and quality points made for heated discussions and nothing pleased him more.
For many years the newspaper was owned by Hugh I. Shott, Jr., and he had a saying that rang so true in the years before social media changed communications in ways we never could have imagined at the time. Mr. Shott often told new employees “One of the great things about working at the Daily Telegraph is that you can read tomorrow’s news tonight.” Those were the great old times when the clickety-clack of typewriters the jumble of the teletype machine with the Associated Press information coming “over the wire” was the background music for the newsroom which was often filled with smoke from a variety of cigarettes, cigars and pipes. It was a delicious mixture, akin to the old ball parks which, sadly, also no longer exist.
Great photographers such as Vernon Fields and Mel Grubb, among others, kept the local events in their lenses even as the AP provided pictures from around the world. The darkroom was a frantic flurry of activity as deadline time neared as film was unloaded from 35mm cameras and pans of Dektol, D-76 and stop bath were used over and over to produce those precious images. Usually there were black-and-white prints only with color a fairly modern tradition and I must say, one of my favorites which I believe has enhanced the presentation immensely.
The talented female writers who added much to the Daily Telegraph from June Grubb to Jackie Oblinger to Barbara Hawkins and others really knew how to approach the city, the area and the stories themselves from a unique perspective which appealed to virtually all the readers. What a talented group and one of the behind-the-scenes persons who had a major influence on content was Sue Richmond, whose faithful news room service stretched over many decades.
In the modern world, we have Samantha Perry, and I salute her for not only her perseverance but her talent. “Sam,” who is also a Bluefield State graduate, has had to guide the paper through the most challenging years of its entire existence. Facing competition from broadcast, social media and other outlets, she has managed to keep our wonderful community paper alive and is now up front in the drive to keep it a vibrant part of our lives. Samantha is a perennial winner of the top writing awards from the state press association and deservedly so.
I will always miss my mentor, Tom Colley, whose shoes Samantha ably stepped into years ago. It seems like Bill Archer should still be zooming around with that legal pad stuffed into his belt and I think back to the many conversations with staffers like Ray Glover, one of those whose talents made the news design possible prior to the final product produced by press men like Henry Meade and others.
But we have Ginger and Charles and Greg and Charlie and George and Smokey along with the rest of the modern group to keep the paper moving along.
As for the future, I subscribe to the idea of the former NASA controller Gene Kranz, who when confronted with the possibility of failure, responded, “I believe this will be our finest hour.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.