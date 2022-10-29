Now that the historic Granada Theater is once again a hub of activity in downtown Bluefield, plans are underway to transform the vacant lower level of the Granada into a mixed-use center for entertainment and education. The hope is to bring first-run movies back to Bluefield in an arthouse setting.
The good news is that a $4 million loan has already been approved for this project. According to Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation, the financing project uses New Markets tax credits.
In addition, the effort is being supported by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), Community Ventures and the Hugh I. Shott, Jr. Foundation.
The Raleigh Street mixed-use facility represents the first project in Mercer County financed using New Markets tax credits, a federal program created more than 20 years ago which incentivizes private investment in distressed communities.
New Markets tax credits are competitively allocated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to Community Development Entities, a select group of for-profit and non-profit organizations certified by the Treasury. Tracey said the project attracted interest from two financial institutions with extensive experience with New Market tax credits.
When completed, the vacant lower level of the Granada will feature two 52-seat theaters, each with a digital cinema projection and sound system. The theaters will show first-run movies, host film festivals, and be available for community events.
The area also will include teaching labs for use by New River Community and Technical College in bringing its educational programs to Bluefield, according to Tracey. Furthermore, the facility will also feature retail and exhibit space in the storefront area on Raleigh Street.
It is an ambitious and exciting plan for Bluefield’s historic downtown district.
“The project’s creative use of underutilized space will create opportunities for entertainment, employment, and education in downtown Bluefield, benefitting residents throughout the city and across the region,” Tracey said.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin also is offering praise for the project.
“The use of New Markets tax credits to finance this project will act as a catalyst for economic development in Bluefield, contributing to the positive momentum already present downtown and demonstrating the value of tax credit programs for the revitalization of the city,” Martin said.
Once it is finished, the Raleigh Street project will be another wonderful addition to downtown Bluefield, and will add further appeal to the historic Granada Theater.
The theater, which reopened in August 2021, currently hosts live performances in music, dance and theater.
It also has been showing movies for the first time since the late 1970s, screening a mix of popular movies from years past as well as classics.
We are pleased to hear that New Markets tax credits will be used to finance this worthy project.
The restoration of the Granda Theater was an exciting win for Bluefield, and now the new Raleigh Street expansion project will help in providing further options for entertainment, art, employment and education in the downtown area.
It is a win-win for everyone.
