Some few weeks ago, we had a 20-minute gravy-making conversation in our newsroom.
I mention this because the group chat was unexpected and certainly unscripted.
It came about the day after I had been mulling ideas for our spring edition of Prerogative magazine.
OK, that’s not quite right.
It came about because I had a dinnertime craving for my late mother’s delicious butter gravy served over warm biscuits.
The dish was brilliant in its simplicity. Rich, creamy and unapologetically decadent.
The yearning for butter gravy then got me thinking about breakfast sandwiches — or, more specifically, sandwiches made for lunch and dinner with traditional breakfast ingredients.
Mom and I were both omelette lovers, and we could often be found in the kitchen late at night whipping up the egg delicacy with cheese, and topping the toast encased yumminess with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
(That’s right, at our house bacon went on top of the omelette not in it.)
Then I began to reminisce about the buttery goodness of toast in the oven, which led to me think of a breakfast sandwich made with such toast and perhaps drizzled with butter gravy.
It was at that moment I begin imagining a photo of such savory goodness gracing the pages of our magazine.
Soon, headlines were filtering through my brain.
“Best breakfast sandwiches.”
“The art of gravy making.”
Or, perhaps, “Gravy making for inept cooks.”
Yep, that’s the story I needed.
•••
I have a theory when it comes to gravy. There are those who can make it, and those who cannot.
There is no in-between in the universe of gravy goodness.
I have a few friends and female family members who were blessed with the gravy gene.
I was not.
Years back, one of my sisters attempted to talk me through the making of Mom’s butter gravy.
“It’s simple,” she said. “Of course you can make it.”
Yeah, right. Her words were the prelude to an epic fail.
Although made with only butter, milk and a tad bit of flour, even my dogs refused to taste the lumpy, strange concoction when I poured it out of the pan.
•••
Gravy is just one of many things I cannot cook.
I have tried homemade lasagna. (Inedible mess.)
Homemade bread. (Massive disaster. Who knew the yeast was alive before I killed it!)
Homemade French toast casserole. (A giant blob of bread interspersed with enough sweetness to rot teeth in mere minutes.)
And, maybe the biggest calamity, homemade chicken and dumplings.
When Mom made the meal she kneaded the dough from scratch before rolling it out across the kitchen table and cutting it into squares. With five kids, Mom cooked in bulk and the counters did not provide enough space.
While the dumplings were being prepared, the smell of roasting chicken wafted from the oven.
It was the best of the best kitchen moments, ending with mouthfuls of lusciously cooked dough and chicken.
•••
So my sister convinced me I could make a much-simplified version of this dish.
“Use canned biscuit dough for the dumplings,” she said. “It’s easy.”
Famous last words.
After a shopping excursion to purchase necessary ingredients, I spent the next few hours in the kitchen attempting to whip up my Dummy’s Guide to Dumplings.
I managed to make something non-toxic, but when I tasted the dough it had a strangely sweet autumn-ish flavor.
“It’s like chicken and syrup,” I muttered, after spitting out the first bite in the trash can.
But in that trash can was also evidence of my biggest mistake. The discarded biscuit roll did not indicate plain dough. Instead, I had purchased some honey, maple, walnut flavor concoction.
Lesson learned.
Not the best taste for dumplings.
•••
I respect good cooks. And so do others in our newsroom.
After mentioning to Lifestyles Editor Emily Rice the idea for a gravy-making feature in the magazine, others chimed in with their thoughts on the traditional breakfast fare.
It was soon learned that we all love various varieties of gravy, but few of us can make it.
With hope, the upcoming Prerogative feature will set us on a path to success.
I’m hungry for the comfort food of yesterday.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.