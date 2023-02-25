Another round of demolitions will soon be getting underway in Mercer County. This is once again being made possible by state grant funding, and 38 abandoned structures are targeted for removal.
The initial phase of the project involved the demolition of 13 dilapidated structures, but prior to that county officials had worked with homeowners to take down another 60 blighted structures, according to county dilapidated buildings officer Lori Mills. As a result, 73 structures have been removed in the last 18 months.
Mills said 38 structures are on the “batch two” removal list. They are located across the county, including the Athens, Lashmeet/Matoaka, Flat Top, Montcalm, Bluewell and Princeton communities.
In 2022, the state Department of Environmental Protection awarded Mercer County a $1.5 million grant for demolishing dilapidated structures. The city of Bluefield received the same amount, and the city of Princeton was awarded $275,000.
Grant applications are still available for property owners interested in having a dilapidated building removed, Mills said.
“Once someone fills out an application and brings me photographs, then I go and inspect each structure to make sure it meets the requirements to be demolished,” Mills said. “I do have criteria to look at to determine whether it should be demolished.”
Several factors are considered when determining whether a structure is eligible for a demolition grant.
“Some of the things that we look at are whether the structure is a detriment to the neighborhood,” Mills said “Is it dangerous and would the cost to repair it exceed its value? These are just some of the criteria that we look at. We’re also looking at where structures are located. Are they on a heavily-traveled road? We have a lot of abandoned structures that squatters are staying in and that leads to a lot of sheriff’s department calls. We also have a lot of burned structures that haven’t been dealt with in years.”
The state grant funding allows for such structures to be removed at no cost to the property owner. But interested citizens must come forward, and complete the application process.
Applications are available on the door of Mills’ office at the Memorial Building in Princeton and by contacting her. The office’s phone number is 304-431-8538, and Mills can also be reached at 304-325-6354. Her email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
It is our hope that more property owners will take advantage of this program.
A region that is clean, and free of potential eyesores and blighted structures, is vital if we are to attract new business and tourism growth.
Tourists, and potential entrepreneurs visiting from outside the region need to see vibrancy, not decay. The more abandoned and blighted structures that are removed, the better for everyone.
