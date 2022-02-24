The new Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield remains on course to be completed by late summer, which is great news for everyone, especially the residents in the North Side and East Side neighborhoods.
Generations of African-American residents in those areas used the old 312-ft. bridge to cross Norfolk Southern railroad tracks onto Princeton Avenue and access downtown Bluefield before it was basically condemned by the state Department of Highways (DOH) in June 2019 as being unsafe to use.
The plank bridge was built in 1941 and accommodated countless vehicles and pedestrians, giving them access to the city that otherwise requires traveling on a narrow, winding and hazardous street.
Although the bridge, which was owned by Norfolk Southern and maintained through an agreement with the city, had deterioration warnings attached to previous inspections, it was finally deemed too unsafe to cross and closed down literally overnight.
No plan was in place to handle the closing, so the city, working with residents in the impacted areas, looked at options to get the bridge either repaired or replaced. An engineering firm determined replacement was the only feasible option. An initial price tag of at least $6 million was estimated for a replacement, far too much money for the city to raise.
After negotiations, Norfolk Southern relinquished its ownership of the bridge to the city and pledged $500,000 toward any project approved.
But by June 2020, residents and the city were getting frustrated that after a year of being closed the money was nowhere in sight as city leaders tried to get legislators on board to find funding. Many residents set up protests at the bridge entrance on Princeton Avenue, growing weary of driving a hazardous road into the city, not to mention the inconvenience and extra time created for emergency vehicles.
Finally, in October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice came to Bluefield State College to make an announcement that $10 million would be set aside for the project.
Planning began in earnest and the project was placed on a “fast track” by the DOH, which agreed to oversee the work, and a construction firm was awarded the bid in early 2021 with the initial goal of being finished by the end of 2021.
Last month, the bridge was finally demolished and construction on the new one began in earnest after several months of delays in working with Norfolk Southern to clear the way on its tracks for workers and machinery to come in to disassemble the structure and take down old concrete piers.
From the beginning, the bridge presented a complicated scenario, with responsibility for the structure based on a 1940 maintenance agreement that gave Norfolk Southern no contractural obligations to build a new bridge. The city tried to engage the railroad company to work with them on the bridge, but eventually accepted the ownership and $500,000 toward the project.
While all of this work, much of it behind the scenes, was going on, impacted residents were patient but determined. This was not going to be a problem left undone or to stagnate in the abyss of bureaucracy.
A big celebration should be planned when that first car crosses the Grant Street Bridge, giving residents the access to the city they have worked hard for and should never have lost.
How ironic it is that traffic will most likely start crossing a new Grant Street Bridge before the public can use another nearby bridge that was finished 13 years ago but still sits idle. The Christine West Bridge, better known as the “bridge to nowhere,” will be part of the King Coal Highway and carried a $16 million price tag when it was built in 2007-2009.
Work is ongoing to finally connect Rt. 460 with Airport Road via the bridge, a 3.8-mile, almost $60 million project that was also supposed to be completed last year, but may be finished this year.
We will see.
