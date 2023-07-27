The new Grant Street Bridge will be open late next month, residents learned earlier this week.
After years of constant delays, does that news merit a “Wahoooo!”?
Likely not.
Seriously. Who really believes it’s going to be carrying traffic in late August?
We’d like to, and we hate to sound like a cynic, but the Grant Street Bridge replacement project could be the subject of a documentary on the horrors of a city/state/private business undertaking.
Let’s recap.
The original bridge, built in 1941, was closed in June 2019 after failing a state safety inspection.
The structure provides a vital link from the North End and East Side to Princeton Avenue. Its closure has negatively impacted many citizens in the city, which is why officials were hoping to have the new bridge constructed in a timely manner.
A $8 million contract was awarded in 2021 for the bridge replacement effort.
Throughout this process there were press conferences and high fives.
Politicians and thumbs-up signs.
Back slapping and “Atta boys” for all.
Yet, fast forward to July 2023, and there is still no new bridge open to traffic.
Residents of the North Side who regularly used that bridge must now continue to drive a narrow, curvy, poorly lightly, heavily traveled road where signage could be described as “near zilch.”
There’s no excuse.
All fingers have pointed have to Northfolk Southern for the delays and, in truth, we don’t doubt that.
The railroad is notorious for being a less-than-cooperative corporate partner when woe is near.
They must talk. And meet. And talk some more. And what do the attorneys have to say?
The situation was so bad in September 2020 that plans were underway to file a lawsuit upon instruction from the Board of Directors, then City Attorney Colin Cline said.
“Today our Board of Directors, upon the motion of Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith, expressed its outrage and the outrage of the citizens of Bluefield at the continued silence of Norfolk Southern over the Grant Street Bridge,” Cline said in 2020. “Ms. Thompson-Smith reminded us all that the railroad is obligated under the 1940 agreement between the railroad and the city to maintain the steel superstructure and masonry supports of the bridge ... Ms. Thompson-Smith rightly stated that litigation appears to be the only option we have left to bring them to the table.”
At the time, Cline said he hated the situation came to a lawsuit filing.
“The railroad stepped up in 1941 and replaced the Grant Street Bridge, and again cooperated in 1992 when the bridge was refurbished,” he said. “Now apparently they can’t even be bothered to contact us and inform us of their position. This is extremely offensive.”
Cline said Bluefield is “proud of its railroad history, but apparently the railroad is no longer proud of Bluefield.”
In subsequent weeks, months and years, the back-and-forth and negations on the bridge continued.
We could fill a scrapbook or two — or maybe four or more — on Bluefield Daily Telegraph coverage alone.
But, finally, work began and construction was underway.
A new bridge was built and now we’re going to have an opening!
Maybe. Soon. Perhaps. Or not.
Before residents can embark on a safe route home and kids can take a school bus without fear of careening off a dangerous road, we must first check with Gov. Jim Justice and other Very Important People to schedule a ceremony so the back-patting may continue.
Give us a break.
We truly want the Grant Street Bridge to open soon — and it should, with or without the fuss of a press conference featuring punch and cookies.
Residents of the city deserve better than this debacle.
