A common scam is once again circulating across the state of West Virginia. This particular swindle is known as the grandparent scam, and it usually entails an email or phone call involving grandchildren who are supposedly in need of help.
Scammers have been known to call senior citizens pretending to be their grandchild, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Others claim to be law enforcement representatives with news about a loved one. They often indicate the grandchild in question is in another state or country and in dire need of money due to an emergency. Of course, none of this is real.
“Most grandparents would do anything to help a grandchild in trouble because they are incredibly generous to family members in need,” Morrisey said. “That’s why it’s so important to exercise caution when receiving such calls. Think carefully before handing over money in this situation.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division recently received reports of the scam circulating across the state. Morrisey said the scam often surfaces during vacation season and as students head off to college. He says scammers rely on the goodwill of grandparents to shield grandchildren from potential punishment. This may result in those receiving such calls deciding not to check with the child’s parents.
Area residents are urged to follow a few common sense suggestions to avoid becoming a victim of the grandparent scam. They include:
• Stay calm and don’t react out of immediacy.
• Get a call back number.
• Call the grandchild’s known number or other family members to see if there really is an emergency.
• Ask a question that only the grandchild would know the answer to such as a pet’s name, the child’s nickname or where they attended school.
• Never give bank routing numbers or credit card numbers to anyone via phone.
• Be skeptical of any request for a wire transfer or to use a pre-paid debit card, regardless of who the requester says they are.
• Do not wire money until a third party verifies the alleged child really is in trouble. Check local jails and/or hospitals.
The grandparent scam is a common fraudulent scheme. Please don’t fall for this.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of such a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
