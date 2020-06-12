The first time I heard of her was on a trip to Damascus, Va., to attend Appalachian Trail days.
If my memory is correct, some of the items she used are on display there, including a pair of Keds canvas sneakers and a shower curtain.
Of course, most AT hikers probably know who she was. Her name was Emma “Grandma” Gatewood.
She was the first woman to hike the length of the AT. Yep. More than 2,100 miles from Spinger Mountain, Georgia to Mount Katahdin, Maine. That’s quite a haul, and a challenge for anyone of any age.
In fact, only about one in every four people who set out to hike the entire trail, which usually takes about six months, actually finish the trek.
At 67 years old in 1955, she did it. She did it twice more, and her last through-hike was in 1963 when she was 75 years old.
From my research on her, I learned she had a rather unusual reason to get interested in hiking in the first place.
Grandma Gatewood , who was from Ohio, had 11 children, but was married to an abusive husband. She finally left him during a time when divorce was relatively rare, but she did it.
While they were together, though, she would escape his wrath by hiding in the woods, where she loved the peacefulness and solitude.
That was where she was happy.
So she started walking and eventually took on a challenge no woman had accomplished before her.
And she did it with the bare minimum: She wore Keds shoes and carried an army blanket, a raincoat, and a plastic shower curtain in a homemade denim bag slung over one shoulder.
Here is a quote from her:
“Make a rain cape, and an over the shoulder sling bag, and buy a sturdy pair of Keds tennis shoes. Stop at local groceries and pick up Vienna sausages... most everything else to eat you can find beside the trail... and by the way those wild onions are not called “Ramps”... they are “Rampions” ... a ramp is an inclined plane.”
When I first learned about her I had been hiking for quite a few years and understood of course the lure of the woods, the serenity of the sounds and peacefulness of nature. The woods is a sanctuary, a living testament to the awesome power, and love, of God, like a gift there waiting for anyone who wants it, anyone who can appreciate it.
Grandma Gatewood herself was a living testament to what we are capable of doing and she certainly provided inspiration for me. She also reminded me very much of my Aunt Ebb, who also loved to hike and loved the woods.
Of course, Aunt Ebb was never married and said she never wanted to take care of “a frazzlin’ man,” she was happy by herself.
But she was always so peaceful and happy in the woods, and pointed out things I would have missed.
I can’t remember when I developed a desire to hike the length of the AT, but quite a few years ago, probably before my visit to Damascus. The desire was once again stoked by Grandma Gatewood.
Well, I still haven’t done it.
Working, kids, money – taking six months off for a trip is not an easy thing to arrange.
At this point, not sure if I will ever do it, but it’s like any dream we may have. If the desire is strong enough, the determination is there and there is a realistic possibility of making it happen, if we really want to do it we will.
That dream found its way over the years to the back burner as time seems to become more and more a commodity difficult to manage.
But the truth is, it’s never a matter of not having time. It’s a matter of taking the time, making it a priority.
How we spend our time is our choice and it plays a big part in defining who we are.
Grandma Gatewood left no doubt who she was.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
